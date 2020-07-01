In this edition of the Strike Zone, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the return of Major League Baseball.
Where does MLB rank on your list of favorite sports?
WA: Dead last. I think I follow out of habit more than anything else. I can't remember the last time I paid attention to a full game. Might help if they finished in less than 4 hours. I'd much rather watch any form of basketball, college or pro football and soccer. And curling. And probably tennis. If it were on at a decent hour, Korean baseball is more fun than MLB, in part because the players actually have fun playing a game. What a concept. None of this unwritten rules, "the code" or "respect the game" nonsense that saps all the fun and personality out of the game. A bat flip never hurt anyone. Calm down and enjoy the game.
RA: It is hard to rank each sport. I watch just about everything. I even find myself watching that professional cornhole league on ESPN sometimes. But I have always gravitated to baseball. It was the sport I enjoyed the most when I was younger when a brisk run didn't turn in to a rolled ankle and other ailments. I was never very good at it, but I always enjoyed playing. I miss the stirrup socks and pants pulled up to the knee, which has sadly gone out of style these days.
Who are your favorite team and player of all time?
WA: The Houston Astros were the first sports team I loved and I still follow them despite not watching the games. Jose Cruz was the best and coolest Astro of all time with his smooth swing with the high leg kick, habit of tippy-toeing to first base on walks and all-around cool aura. I tried to teach myself how to hit left-handed to be like him. Former co-worker Alex Hickey gave me an autographed Cruz baseball card and it is my most treasured possession, including a car and two college degrees.
RA: I have been to several Houston Astros games because they are the closest team to Southwest Louisiana, but the Atlanta Braves were the first team I followed. I used to collect baseball cards in the 1990s, and there was never such a thing as having too many of the Braves: Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Dave Justice, Chipper Jones, Greg Maddox, five National League pennants and a World Series champion. I had a Braves shirt that I wore so many times it started to look like moths had got to it.
How can the sport be made better?
WA: The game is boring because it's all strikeouts, walks and home runs. The game is at its best when the ball is in play with more great defensive plays, more exciting baserunning plays and more people involved. Also, players should be encouraged to show emotion, passion and personality. It's a game. It should be fun.
RA: MLB needs to find a way to shorten games. Watching baseball in person is fun and all, but more than 3 hours is a bit much. While it's part of some teams' strategy, all the trips to the mound need to be cut out except when changing pitchers. These guys are professionals, they should know what they are doing by know and should have a firm grasp of strategy, so they don't need a pep talk from the pitching coach or catcher. The league set a record of 3 hours, 5.35 minutes average per game last year. A pitch count clock could also speed things up.