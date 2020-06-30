Kinder native Blake Trahan turned down an invitation to play for the Cincinnati Reds this summer, retiring from baseball to pursue a new career in agriculture.
Trahan, 26, played 15 games for the Reds in 2018 and was with the team as late as spring training earlier this year, when he hit .095 with 1 RBI and 1 stolen base in 15 games played. When camps were shut down and players sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trahan intended to return to baseball.
"I kept working out at home, thinking we would be going back soon," he said. "But, as more time went on I started thinking more about my life. Baseball led me to some cool things and helped me develop a few other passions. I felt like I was ready for the second chapter of my life. I waited to see what was going to happen with baseball. The Reds called and asked me to go back and I told them I was going to retire."
Trahan said he is going to pursue a career in agriculture, an interest he developed while playing baseball.
"In baseball, one of the passions I discovered was health, and that led me to regenerative agriculture, a technique of agriculture that regenerates soil rather than taking from soil. I think in recent times we have become more aware of how insecure our food system is. I have been working on things with some family members who are in agriculture and am taking classes at McNeese over the summer."
Trahan was a third round pick by the Reds in 2015 draft after a stellar career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
He spent three years in the minor leagues working his way up to Cincinnati. He made his major league debut on Sept. 3, 2018, singling in his third at-bat against Pirates starter Trevor Williams. In 11 games with the Reds, Trahan hit .214 and scored two runs.
"It was surreal," he said of his time in the majors. "It really was a dream come true, something I will always remember. I will miss baseball, and miss the people the most. There is nothing like being on a team, having a common goal and going out to try to win games together."