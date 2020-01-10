In order to get to where Diontae Spencer is right now, it's vital to look back at where he's been and how he got here.
Spencer, a New Iberia native who was a standout wide receiver and kick and punt returner at McNeese State from 2010-13, recently completed his first full season as an NFL player with the Denver Broncos. The Westgate High graduate compiled six receptions for 31 yards and three carries for 6 yards, but he did most of his damage on special teams.
Spencer had 15 kickoff returns for 436 yards (29.1 yards per kickoff return) as well as 26 punt returns for 208 yards (8 yards per punt return). He finished the season eighth in the NFL in yards per kick return and was named a Pro Bowl alternate as a return specialist.
"It's a blessing to be honest," Spencer said in a postgame interview after the Broncos traveled to Houston and beat the Texans 38-24 on Dec. 8 — a game that had a lot of Spencer's family attended because it was the closest the Broncos would get to New Iberia. "The highs, the lows, everything that comes with it. You can't take it for granted. It's been a tremendous journey to get here. I'm just looking forward to going out there and playing with my teammates and bringing excitement to the game. It's one of those things where it took me so long to get here; every day I'm just excited and blessed."
All of this to say, Spencer had a solid debut season in the NFL. Even more so considering that he didn't start training camp with the Broncos.
Let's rewind.
From New Iberia to Lake Charles
Tim Leger — currently an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette but the former offensive coordinator at McNeese from 2007-15 — could tell how special Spencer was going to be just by watching him walk through the hallways at Westgate. He said there was just something about Spencer that was magnetic.
Spencer was a 4.0 student. Athletically, he was fast and could move well with his speed.
But at 5-foot-9, larger schools didn't want to take the chance on Spencer. As a result, his only offers came from McNeese and Northwestern State. He chose the Cowboys, and the rest is history.
"He was a natural leader," Leger said. "Very instinctive as a player. Had a great personality… I was kind of able to see him grow through his whole high school career… On the field, the elite speed always was something that was very evident."
Tragedy struck Spencer and his family on Sept. 23, 2010 when his father, Clifton Williams, was shot and killed during a robbery at his barbershop in New Iberia. Williams was 45 and Spencer was two days from playing in McNeese's third game of the season, a 40-14 loss to Cal Poly.
Through that tragedy, three of McNeese's coaches at the time — Leger, head coach Matt Viator (currently the Louisiana-Monroe head coach), and wide receivers coach Broderick Fobbs (now head coach at Grambling State) — saw their relationship with Spencer strengthen.
"When he was there for the first year, coach Broderick Fobbs was his position coach," Leger said. "Coach Fobbs kind of weathered him through the storm of his dad's passing. Of course we were all involved, but he and coach Fobbs were really close during that time. And then over time, he and I have become more and more close, and he's like a son to me."
Spencer ended his career as one of the most dynamic players in McNeese history. His 365 all-purpose yards and two punt return touchdowns (he had five total scores in the game) against Stephen F. Austin remain program records. For good measure, Spencer participated in track and field and finished second in the 100-meter dash at the 2013 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship with a time of 10.45 seconds.
Where the pro journey started
After Spencer finished his collegiate playing career, he set his sights on the NFL. At McNeese's 2014 pro day, Spencer lit it up, clocking a time of 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash and jumping a 40-inch vertical leap. Both of those numbers would have been among the best at the 2014 NFL combine. When the 2014 NFL draft came around however, his name was not called. All was not lost though, as Spencer was invited to participate in rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears.
Nothing materialized from that mini-camp as far as a training camp invite, but in late May 2014, the St. Louis Rams signed Spencer, adding him to the 90-man training camp roster.
"He was electric," Leger said when asked what he saw in Spencer that made him believe he could be a professional football player. "The guy could score the ball from anywhere on the field at any time, and there's not a lot of people in the game that can do that. Some guys can catch kickoffs but they can't field punts. They can manage the punts but they're not tough enough to run in there full speed on a kickoff return kind of on blind faith that everybody is going to get their blocks. It's courage."
But despite all the things that Spencer could do in the return game, it wasn't enough for the Rams, who cut him on the verge of training camp and their conditioning test in 2014. It's something Spencer still remembers, as he recently tweeted about it.
"I just want to say thank you," Spencer said in the tweet about getting cut from the Rams. "That turned me into a savage."
That adversity could have deterred him, instead, it detoured him from the NFL dream, at least temporarily. In December 2014, Spencer signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
Spencer spent four seasons in the CFL, two with the Argonauts and the last two with the Ottawa Redblacks. In that time, Spencer made himself a productive player at wide receiver and in the return game. On Oct. 27, 2017, he set the CFL single-game record for all-purpose yards with 496 (133 receiving, 165 on kick returns, and 169 on punt returns). He helped lead the Redblacks to the 2018 Grey Cup, where they lost to the Calgary Stampeders.
Realizing a dream
On Jan. 4, 2019, Spencer signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He seemed on track to make the roster, at least with the practice squad. But not long before the start of the regular season, he was waived by the Steelers, who by all accounts didn't want to do so.
A day later, Spencer was picked up by the Broncos and he's turned himself into one of the league's better return specialists.
Wide receiver Juwann Winfree is one of Spencer's teammates with the Broncos, and they're in similar situations because it's their first full NFL season. Winfree says they have a great relationship and appreciates the energy Spencer brings to the team.
"You notice his energy, whoever you are," Winfree said. "He's just playful, he's trying to make sure everybody's not always uptight and a little loose. When you have fun, that's when you play your best."
Now that Spencer has made a name as a return specialist, the next plan is to improve as a wide receiver to try and contribute even more to the team. Leger said he believes he can do it with the more experience he gains.
There was a phrase that Spencer's dad always used that was up in his barbershop: "Can't stop, won't stop," and it's a phrase that Spencer uses now.
It's a phrase that will keep driving him to become the player his dad would have loved to see play.
"You can't forget where you come from," Spencer said. "That's a part of my journey."