FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1970, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Tom Dempsey (19) moves up to kick a 63-yard field goal as teammate Joe Scarpati holds the ball, Detroit Lions' Alex Karras (71) rushes in, and Saints' Bill Cody (66) blocks, in New Orleans. The record-setting kick, with 2 seconds left in the game, gave the Saints a 19-17 win. Karras is taking on the role of lead plaintiff: He and his wife, Susan Clark, are two of 119 people who filed suit Thursday, April 12, 2012, in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, the latest complaint brought against the NFL by ex-players who say the league didn't do enough to protect them from head injuries. (AP Photo/Files)