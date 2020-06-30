Moss Bluff native Jace Peterson made the initial 60-man roster of the Milwaukee Brewers while three other players with local ties met different fates.
Blake Trahan of the Reds organization decided to retire. Pitcher J.T. Chargois of Sulphur is playing in Japan after being released by the Dodgers.
Peterson, 30, will be spending his seventh season in the majors. He earned a spot on the Brewers' roster by hitting .304 with 2 RBI in 13 spring training games earlier this season. Last year, Peterson appeared in 29 games with the Baltimore Orioles, hitting .220 with 2 home runs, 11 runs batted in and 4 stolen in 100 at-bats. Peterson played in the field at second base, third base, left field and right field. He has also played for the Padres, Braves and Yankees in his career, posting a .228 batting average in 508 career games.
Chargois appeared in 85 games for the Twins and Dodgers since 2016, going 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA. Last season, he was 1-0 with a 6.33 ERA in 21 games for the Dodgers, striking out 28 batters in 21.1 innings pitched.
In four appearances for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, Chargois has pitched 3.1 innings without allowing a hit. He has one strikeout and allowed one run. The Golden Eagles are 6-3 and in second place in the Pacific League.
Barbe graduate Gavin Cecchini was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks last month after going to spring training with the team on a minor league contract. He made one appearance in a major league spring game, going 0-for-1.
Cecchini played 36 games for the Mets from 2016 and 2017, hitting .217 with 1 HR and 7 RBI. The lone home run was a 2-run shot off Clayton Kershaw in Dodger Stadium.