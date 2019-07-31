NEW ORLEANS — The last of three federal lawsuits against NFL officials over the failure to call a blatant penalty in January's NFC title game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams was dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge in New Orleans, leaving one state court lawsuit over the no-call alive in Louisiana state court.
At the center of all of the suits is the failure to penalize Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis with a pass in the air at a crucial point in the game. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.
Judge Susie Morgan's Tuesday ruling came in a class-action lawsuit against the league, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, three game officials and the NFL's vice president in charge of officiating. Morgan rejected arguments that people who bought tickets to the game were entitled to damage payments under Louisiana's civil code.
Ticket purchasers who filed the suit said the NFL and game officials, in effect, broke a legal promise that the game would be played fairly and that, if an unfair act occurred, that Goodell would, under a league rule, remedy the situation, perhaps by reversing the game's result or by rescheduling all or part of the game.
The league empowering Goodell to take such action isn't a promise, Morgan said. "The Plaintiffs do not allege Goodell promised to reverse the game's result or reschedule the game," she wrote. "This representation is not sufficient to constitute an actionable promise because it does not manifest an intention to act or not to act in a specified manner."
Related federal lawsuits were dismissed earlier this year. Two of those suits were originally filed in state court but the NFL succeeded in having them moved to federal court, based on the extent of possible damages sought and the interstate scope of the suits.
One lawsuit over the game survives in Louisiana state court. Attorney Antonio LeMon crafted the suit to keep the NFL from having it moved, in part by limiting the damages sought — which he has repeatedly said will go to charity — to $75,000. A state judge this month refused to block the suit and, on Monday, set September for questioning of Goodell and game officials under oath. League attorneys could appeal.
Williamson tries football
METAIRIE — Saints head coach Sean Payton said Zion Williamson's athleticism and physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie and top NBA draft choice an intriguing NFL prospect at a handful of positions, starting with the defensive line or tight end.
But Williamson is making a case for quarterback as well, albeit in good fun.
The NFL's Saints and NBA's Pelicans are both owned by Gayle Benson and their training headquarters are on the same campus. So the Saints invited the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson to watch training camp practices and on Monday included him in a quarterback challenge that Drew Brees regularly organizes with the reserve quarterbacks.
The most recent challenge involved throwing a football through a basketball hoop. Williamson nearly did so from about 50 yards away.
Payton joked that the Saints thought about using a seventh-round draft choice on Williamson "in case there was a problem across the parking lot."
Payton said if he surveyed his staff about who would like a chance to develop Williamson, "there'd be five position coaches with their hands up right now starting with the defensive line coach, the tight end coach."
"He's a tremendous prospect," Payton added. "I know they're excited and thrilled to have him here and we're excited for the Pelicans because, look, we are separated by a parking lot and this winning culture is somewhat contagious."
Saints roster moves
The Saints are giving former Redskins running back Robert Kelley a chance to get back in the NFL after two injury-plagued seasons.
Kelley, who also played for Tulane, is a New Orleans native who has been living in his hometown. He practiced with the Saints for the first time on Tuesday and says it took him a little more than 15 minutes to reach Saints headquarters after the club called him about signing a contract.
Kelley broke into the league with Washington in 2016, when he rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. But he spent much of the past two seasons on injured reserve with ankle, knee and toe injuries.
Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson was Tulane's head coach when Kelley played for the Green Wave.
Payton said the Saints also have brought back former LSU receiver Travin Dural. In corresponding moves, the Saints waived defensive back Chris Campbell with an injury designation and placed running back Javorius "Buck" Allen on injured reserve.