HOUSTON, Texas — While Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock will both fondly remember their first game in NRG Stadium as Denver Bronco players, the Houston Texans may want to forget about the game as quickly as possible.
The Texans were caught sleeping as the Broncos built a huge first half lead thanks to mostly shoddy pass defense and a big defensive play from Jackson. While Houston was able to put up a better fight in the second half, it wasn't enough as Denver defeated the Texans 38-24 on Sunday afternoon.
It was a deflating game from the Texans' standpoint, as they were riding the high of handing the New England Patriots their second loss of the season last week.
"Tough to explain," Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said in his postgame press conference. "Bad day all the way around. Like I always say, it starts with me. Just didn't do a good enough job. Give Denver credit, they did a really good job in all three phases. We've got a lot to work on."
For Denver, it was rookie quarterback Drew Lock's first NFL road start, and he finished 22-of-27 for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. That performance is the first time in NFL history that a rookie quarterback threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.
"I wouldn't say it was easy," Lock said of the game. "I would say that we had a full 22-unit, offense and defense, show up today. That's for sure."
One of the biggest stories of the first half was how easy Lock was able to complete passes because of how wide open the Denver pass-catchers were. As a whole, the Broncos scored four of their first five offensive drives, and they kicked a field goal on the other drive. Denver (5-8) opened the game with a seven-play 92-yard drive that was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lock to tight end Noah Fant.
While Houston's offense was decent moving the ball in the first half, they usually stalled once they got into Denver territory. The most significant of the stallings came late in the first quarter when Jackson — who spent the first nine years (2010-2018) of his career with the Texans and s his his first season as a Bronco — returned a Houston fumble 70 yards for the touchdown. It was a strange play, as Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a pass to wide receiver Keke Coutee, who was stripped by Alexander Johnson and the ball was recovered by Denver's Jeremiah Attaochu. As Attaochu was being tackled, the handed the ball to Jackson, who had a convoy escort him to the end zone to help put the Broncos up 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Lock hit an open Jeff Heuerman for a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Denver up 21-0 in front of a shell-shocked NRG Stadium.
Kai'mi Fairbairn's 54-yard field goal midway through the second quarter got the Texans on the board, only cutting Denver's lead to 21-3. But the Broncos responded with a 36-yard Brandon McManus field goal.
Houston (8-5) got the ball back with about three minutes left before halftime and, after going three-and-out, decided to go or it on fourth down from its own 34-yard line. Watson's pass fell incomplete, and Denver got the ball back with great field position. And the Broncos made Houston pay, scoring six plays later on a three-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Royce Freeman.
"At that time, the score was a pretty lopsided score," O'Brien said of his decision to go for it on fourth down in that situation. "Just felt like I had a play there we could make. I feel like the route was there. The ball got batted."
Denver took a 31-3 lead into halftime and boos rained down on the Texans as they ran into the locker room for the intermission.
Any legitimate hope of a comeback vanished when the Broncos started the third quarter with an eight-play, 57-yard drive that concluded with a Phillip Lindsay one-yard touchdown run. Former McNeese standout wide receiver Diontae Spencer opened up the third quarter with a 33-yard kickoff return, his only one of the game; he also finished with one punt return for two yards.
Houston scored the last 21 points of the game thanks to one touchdown pass to Deandre Hopkins and two touchdown runs from Watson. But Denver ran the ball and melted the clock, and Houston did not have much urgency while on offense. So while the Texans played better in the second half, it was too little, too late.
"It's NFL football," Watson said. "Every week is different, and that's that. You know, Denver is a great team and they've got NFL players that get paid a lot of money to do what they do and same here."
Next week, Houston will go on the road to play Tennessee, while Denver will travel to play at Kansas City.