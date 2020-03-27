Myles Brennan should be working toward his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring football drills for LSU and many other colleges.

(ON FILE: LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) rushes for a gain against Utah State Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, October 5, 2019.) (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)