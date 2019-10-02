Virginia Fuchs came to Louisiana to run cross country at LSU. Michael Angeletti left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. In December, both will return to the state for a chance to get to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Each will compete in the USA Boxing National Championships/Olympic Team Trials, Dec. 9-15 in Lake Charles, with preliminary rounds at the Civic Center and finals at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.
Monday through Friday's fights will be free and open to the public.
The event will crown the national champions and members of the USA Olympic team. The winners in Lake Charles will move on to compete in continental and/or world championships next year in the final stage of Olympic qualifying. Youth champions will also be crowned.
Fuchs and Angeletti originally found success in other sports before focusing on boxing. Fuchs long held Olympic dreams, but as a runner. Angeletti was a high school football star before turning to boxing.
Fuchs said she has no plans of making a career in boxing, which she originally took up as a way to stay in shape while at LSU, where she was a walk-on member of the cross country team.
"I fell in love with the sport as soon as I stepped into the gym and saw that I could really box," she said. "In 2010, I had my first national tournament, the Golden Gloves. That is the event where the International Olympic Committee announced that they were adding women's boxing. It was always my dream to go to the Olympics. That's when I decided to dedicate my life to getting there.
"I was always a runner, but by that time I realized that was not going to get me there. As a boxer, I had the opportunity to get to the Olympics."
Fuchs won the 2016 lightweight Olympic Trials, but fell one win shy of the Olympics after losing at the Olympic Qualifying Event. Coming up short only fueled her fire to make the 2020 team.
"I am really good friends with (two-time Olympic gold medal winner) Clarissa Shields and I know how proud she is, how much it means to her," Fuchs said. "I want to be part of that."
Fuchs earned a silver medal this year at the Pan American Games and placed third at last year's World Championships. She has served as captain of the national team since 2016.
Angeletti started boxing at 12, but didn't fully commit to the sport until graduating from high school, where he played football. Like Fuchs, he fell into boxing accidentally, wandering off from basketball practice at a sports complex in The Woodlands, Texas.
After a coach spotted him watching fighters train, he was invited in. After being shown the basics, he announced to his mother later that day that he was done with hoops and picking up boxing.
"Football was my first love, but I always had to deal with things like being the smallest guy on the field, had to prove how good I was," he said. "In boxing, I'm in there with someone my same size. And, it is not a team thing, it's all on me and what I put into the gym. I don't have to rely on teammates. Everything is on me. The hard work that I put in at the gym is going to show in the ring. It is a mental thing as much as a physical thing. You have to stay ready. If your mind isn't right, it throws you off and you can't perform well."
Angeletti competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials and won national titles in 2017 and 2018. He will enter the Trials as the top-ranked fighter in the flyweight class. He recently competed at the World Championships in Sochi, Russia, where he advanced to the third round. He said representing the country is a special honor.
"I have a whole country on my back; it is a blessing," he said. "I am ranked No. 1 right now and plan to keep it that way. Everyone is coming for my spot so I can't overlook any one."
Angeletti said he expects to have a big advantage in Lake Charles with fans from his current and former home coming in to support him.
"Houston and New Orleans will both be there," he said. "They will be supporting me."