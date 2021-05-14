With no wiggle room left, McNeese State finds itself in a must-win situation.
Eight games remain in the regular season and the Cowboys are on the edge of missing the Southland Conference Tournament. They enter play this weekend a half game ahead of Nicholls State for the eighth and final bid to the postseason.
The defending 2019 champs — there was no tournament last year — will play four games this weekend against Nicholls, starting tonight at Joe Miller Ballpark. It is the last four home games of the season, making them all that more important.
The Cowboys (22-26, 15-16 SLC), who have lost five of their last six including their last three, end the regular season at Central Arkansas, which is also in the running for the final tournament spot.
“The good news is we don’t have to scoreboard watch,” McNeese head coach Justin Hill said. “It is right in front of us. We know what we have to do.”
Three late losses last weekend at Northwestern State put McNeese in its situation. The last loss was a gut-wrenching defeat after it appeared the Cowboys had earned a series split only to see the Demons get a second chance and make the most of it.
“That was one of the worst situations I have been a part of on the field,” Hill said. “This group has been on the wrong end of tight games. Looking for that to hopefully turn around tomorrow for the kids.”
The Cowboys will send Bryson Hudgens (0-2, 4.19 ERA) to the mound for the opener, set for 6 p.m. today. The right-hander will face off against Chase Gearing )4-3, 3.97). The sophomore is the first of four righties the Colonels will throw this weekend.
Lefties Will Dion (6-4, 3.54) and Jonathan Ellison (3-3, 3.25) will go in Saturday’s doubleheader for the Cowboys and will face Trever Kilcrease (2-7, 6.97) and Devin Desandro (3-3, 3.83). On Sunday, Ty Abraham (2-2, 5.03) will throw the finale for McNeese against Nick Heckman (2-5, 4.50).
The Colonels (15-17, 20-27) have struggled at the plate, last in the Southland with a .219 batting average. McNeese is fourth in the league at .278, led by Clayton Rasbeary (.367).
Leadoff hitter Peyton Harden is one behind the league leaders in runs scored with 42. Rasbeary and Harden are first and second in hits in the conference at 72 and 64, respectively.
“Those three late losses shows how close we are,” Hill said. “We just have to finish.”