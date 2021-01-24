Anchorage (Alaska) Christian is leaving Lake Charles with a win after beating Fairview 75-61 in its second game against a Louisiana state champion in as many days.
The Lions' win came at Hamilton Christian's MLK Warrior Classic event at Burton Coliseum.
Anchorage Christian (1-1) opened with a loss to LaGrange on Friday but found its form against the Panthers, never trailing after closing the first quarter with a 23-5 run that put it up by 12.
Fairview got within five by halftime after Emma Reeves scored 10 points in the second quarter and tied the score at 41-41 early in the third, but the Lions regained control with a 10-0 run. Sayvial Sellers scored eight of the 10 points in the run, finishing it off with a 3-pointer and three-point play off an offensive rebound.
She scored a game-high 23 points. Sarah Sellers added 15, Mikayla Johnson scored 15 and Sunny Pedebone had 11 for Anchorage Christian, which is starting its season with a seven-game trip through south Louisiana.
Sellers said the trip has been fun on and off the court.
"We have been playing better competition than usual," she said. "Off the court, the food has been the best part. Seafood gumbo has been my favorite so far."
Johnson said she is looking forward to sampling more seafood as the Lions head to the New Orleans area for four games Monday through Friday.
Lions head coach Chad Dyson gave high marks to red beans and rice that was served to the team by LaGrange. The Lions are 115-7 over the past five seasons and have won the last three Class 3A state championships in Alaska.
Rylee Jinks led Fairview with 14 points. Rylee Cloud scored 13.
St. Louis 55, Anacoco 32
Paris Guillory scored 19 points and Myca Trail added 18 as the Saints used a 21-4 run to take control of a game Anacoco kept close for the first half.
The Indians were within one at 12-11 after the first quarter and within nine at halftime before the Saints opened the second half with a 16-4 outburst. Trail scored eight points in the run and Raven Guillory added four. She finished with 11 points.
Bailey Davis led Anacoco with 13.
Northside 53, Grand Lake 45, OT
Northside scored the first nine points in overtime to pull away in a game that had been close throughout.
Javein Moore opened the extra frame with a 3-pointer and fast break layup to give the Vikings the lead for good. He finished with a game-high 20 points. Tyler Harris added 12.
Gabe Boudreaux led Grand Lake (4-3) with 12 points. Eli Fountain scored 8 and Tyler Young added 9 for the Hornets.
Neither team led by more than four points in regulation.
Washington-Marion 73, Iowa 62
The Charging Indians pulled away in the second half for their 12th win in their past 13 games.
W-M closed the third quarter with a 13-2 surge to take a 53-40 lead.
Iowa got within 59-56 with 3 minutes left on a basket by Alex Prudhomme, but W-M closed the game with a 14-6 run.
Jamaar Moore led W-M with 22 points, including 15 in the second half. Braylon Turpeau scored 13 and Tyree Brown had 11.
Curtis Deville led Iowa with 24. Landon Langley had 11 and Prudhomme finished with 10.
Ville Platte 61, Hamilton 59
Tye’Wuan Bowers poured in 27 points and the Bulldogs held off a late Warriors rally.
Hamilton cut a 9-point fourth quarter deficit to one on three separate occasions, but could never get ahead. The last time came at 53-52, but Bowers scored five straight points to regain control for Ville Platte.
Antoine Scott led Hamilton with 21 points. Neiman Sullen added 17.