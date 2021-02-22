McNeese dropped a pair of close games on the final day of play at the Cowgirl Classic, including a 3-2, nine-inning game to No. 18 Baylor in the final game of the event.
Ana Watson singled to center to score Emily Hott with the winning run in the top of the ninth inning.
Baylor (1-1) scored a run in the second inning when Watson singled and scored on an error and one in the sixth when Watson was hit by a pitch and scored on another error.
McNeese (3-5) tied the game in the third inning on a double steal, with Cori McCrary scoring, and again in the sixth inning when Tiffany Stezco dropped a bunt to score Padyn Williams. Williams ran for Aaliyah Ortiz, who walked.
In the first McNeese game of the day, the Cowgirls lost 3-1 to Arkansas.
For the second straight day, Linnie Malkin hit a two-run homer to give No. 20 Arkansas a win over the Cowgirls.
Sunday's blast was a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning.
Saturday, Malkin homered twice against McNeese in the opening game, including a game-deciding two run homer in the top of the 14th inning. She hit three homers against McNeese in as many games over the weekend.
McNeese had tied the game in the fifth inning on a Chloe Gomez single to score Haylee Brinlee.
The Cowgirls left 13 runners stranded on base in the game. Failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities was a common theme through the weekend — the Cowgirls went 1-3 despite allowing only 16 runs in 37 innings against ranked opponents.
"You feel like you let some games slip away from you, we had some opportunities to win" head coach James Landreneau said.
"The marathon game against Arkansas yesterday, we got runners to second and third quite a few times, we just couldn't get that timely hit to bring them in. I thought our kids showed great composure coming from behind to tie that game up, showed a lot of fight. You always wonder how your team is going to respond after that kind of emotional loss. I was proud of them, we came back with great energy, great effort, we stuck to our game plan and were able to scratch some runs early in the game and build on it (in a 7-4 win in Saturday's second game).
Sunday's games followed a similar script. McNeese got runners on base, but failed to bring them home.
"We did a good job of putting stress on them, we constantly had traffic on the bases, we just couldn't get that timely hit. The difference is other people this weekend got the big hit, we didn't. You look at baserunners, we had way more opportunities than the other teams did. Against Baylor, we constantly got people on, I'd like to see our team execute better. We had missed opportunities with bunts, we were taking big swings when all we needed was ground balls through the middle of the field or a deep fly ball. When you are playing this kind of competition, you get very few chances to make mistakes and overcome them. We made a few mistakes and our pitching staff did an unbelievable job of keeping us in the game."