McNeese's Gonzales earns weekly honors from LSWA

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced on Monday the selection of McNeese outfielder Julian Gonzales and ULM southpaw Cam Barlow as the State College Baseball Players of the Week.
The weekly award is based on nominations by the state’s baseball sports information directors with voting by the state baseball SIDs and a statewide media panel. SIDs are not allowed to vote for their own players.
Gonzales, the LSWA Hitter of the Week, had a remarkable weekend at the plate for the Cowboys against Nicholls.
He went 5-for-7 (.714) at the plate with three home runs, four RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases while reaching base in 13 of his 15 plate appearances (five hits, five walks, three hit-by-pitches) in a four-game Southland Conference series.
Gonzales had a multi-home run game in the second game of the series, a 13-3 win in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader. His first home of the game came in his initial plate appearance and followed a home in his final at-bat in Friday’s 7-0 victory. Gonzales then hit his third home run of the weekend in his third at-bat in the series.
Barlow, the LSWA Pitcher of the Week, threw five hitless innings at No. 6 TCU on Friday night as ULM carried a combined no-hitter through 8.2 innings against one of the top offensive teams in the nation.
The redshirt freshman worked around five walks and finished with three strikeouts in his best road performance of the season as ULM went on to the 4-3 upset of the Frogs and eventual series win after a 13-9 win in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday.