Lake Charles isn't the first place that pops to mind when you think of "la familia," translated to English as "the family."
It's probably not even in the top 200 places.
But if first-year McNeese State head football coach Sterlin Gilbert has his way, "la familia" might become as big for the players and fans of Cowboys football as playing "Joli Blon" and swaying side-to-side, clapping two times with each sway.
So how did Gilbert settle on "la familia" as the concept to stamp on the first college program he's led as a head coach?
"It really goes back to when we were at Eastern Illinois," Gilbert said of his time as offensive coordinator at EIU. "That's probably where the base of it came from. We talked about ‘la familia', ‘ohana,' ‘family,' and I really just took that one word. That was something from (former EIU and current Syracuse head coach Dino) Babers. It just really fit our culture, it really fit our need."
When Gilbert arrived in December as the new head coach, he had some work to do in order to fix what has been described as a fractured locker room during the 2018 season. McNeese started last season 5-1 and had the Southland Conference title fully in its control, but lost four out of its last five games and limped to a 6-5 season.
Aside from being tasked with improving play on the field, Gilbert said he needed to make sure players did a better job in the classroom and to change the culture around the field house and in the locker room.
Little things Gilbert does that may not seem like they'll have the biggest impact on the football field are the things he wants them to do. For instance, whenever the team is together, like in team meetings, and Gilbert says, "la familia," the players have to get up, hug at least two teammates, and tell them, "Count on me."
Another thing Gilbert did has to do simply with two rubber wristbands. He gave each player and coach the same pair of wristbands with four words or phrases on them: la familia, accountability, discipline and go to class.
"I was telling our guys, ‘When you don't know what to do, go back to the bands,'" Gilbert said. "Really, those four things are the nucleus of us. The foundation of us is that."
For the most part, it seems like players are buying into the philosophy and direction that Gilbert is taking the program. Gilbert admitted that the players will fully buy in at different stages, but overall, players are excited about what's going on.
Junior quarterback Cody Orgeron said the changes within the team are noticeable.
"When you step in the field house for 6 a.m. runs, you feel the energy right away," Orgeron said. "Everyone has bought into the system. ‘La familia,' that's our slogan that describes our brotherhood. There's a whole different vibe and mentality."
Gilbert has been sure to give the players credit for adjusting to the changes. McNeese has historically has been a program that hires from within the Cowboy family with former players coming back to coach.
In December of 2015, it was Lance Guidry who returned to McNeese as head coach with his "Cowboy Up" slogan.
Now it's an outsider's turn, Gilbert's version of "the family."
"With change comes change, and those guys have changed and adapted," Gilbert said of the players. "People, they like change when it's their idea. All of a sudden, it's somebody else's idea, and it's a different demand, a higher demand. It pulls different things on people. But we've got guys who have responded."
"La familia" will reconvene for fall camp on Aug. 1, and the first major test for the family will be Aug. 31 when Southern University comes to town.