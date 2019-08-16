The McNeese State women's volleyball team will play its annual Blue/Gold scrimmage at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Health and Human Performance Complex.
The Cowgirls' regular season begins Aug. 30 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at the Robert Morris Invitational.
McNeese will host Houston in its home opener on Sept. 3.
DiLavore transfers to play softball
Junior college transfer Rebekah DiLavore will join the McNeese State softball team.
DiLavore, who played last season at Jones (Miss.) Community College, will be immediately eligible and have two years of eligibility remaining.
DiLavore, a native of Ocala, Florida, played one year at Jones CC where she hit .340 with 39 RBIs and eight home runs and was a first team all-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
Prior to Jones CC, she spent one season at Southern Mississippi.
Nelms named to preseason team
McNeese State senior outside hitter Keegan Nelms was named to the Southland Conference volleyball preseason team.
Nelms was a first-team selection and the Cowgirls' lone selection. Returning players from the 2018 all-conference first and second teams are automatically named to the following year's preseason teams.
As a junior in 2018, Nelms was a second-team all-conference pick after leading McNeese with 314 kills and 354 points. She was second on the team with 254 digs and 21 aces.
Baseball team shuffles staff
Fifth-year assistant Nick Zaleski was promoted to associate head baseball coach at McNeese State.
Zaleski will assume the responsibility of pitching coordinator.
Also entering his fifth season, in his second stint with the Cowboys, assistant coach Jim Ricklefsen will continue as recruiting coordinator and alumni relations. Ricklefsen was McNeese's head coach for three seasons (1995-1997).
Last season's third assistant coach, Will Fox, accepted a position at Texas A&M as the director of player development. Replacing Fox will be assistant coach Cass Hargis who will be in charge of the day-to-day offensive training, coach third base, outfielders and assist with on-campus recruiting.
The final addition to the coaching staff will be former Cowboys relief pitcher Peyton McLemore, who will assume the role of director of player development and analytics.
Hargis served the past five years as a high school coach. He was an all-Southland Conference player for Southeastern Louisiana (2008-11), where began his coaching career (2013).