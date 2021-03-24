With the recruiting revolving door taking over college athletics, new McNeese basketball coach John Aiken is finding out that the offseason is now just give and take.
Senior forward Carlos Rosario became the fifth Cowboy to announce he is leaving the program by way of the transfer portal, which has become college sports version of free agency.
Rosario’s news came just hours after the Aiken learned Virginia Military Institute guard Myles Lewis was coming to town.
“Thank you to everyone who’s been with me during this process,” Lewis posted on his twitter site. “I will be attending McNeese State University.”
Lewis, a 6-foot 5-inch guard, will join the Cowboys as a fifth-year grad transfer, getting the extra season due to COVID. He played four years at VMI, appearing in 112 of 115 games and starting 81 of 89 over the last three years.
Lewis averaged better than 10 points a game in two of those seasons and finished his career with a 24-point effort in a loss to Mercer. He ended the year averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game while shooting 53 percent from the field.
Lewis should help replace the loss of Rosario, who came on strong at the end of the year, scoring in double digits in 10 of the last 12 games, all of which he started.
Rosario also made his intentions public by way of twitter.
“I’m more than grateful for this amazing opportunity to come to this city and make the best out of the situation and meet amazing people here,” Rosario posted. “I wish everyone here the best moving forward and thank the city of Lake Charles.”
Rosario joins Dru Kuxhausen, A.J. Lawson as Cowboys who left the team after major contributions last season. Two others, Jeremy Harrell and Ra’Shawn Langston, also announced they were transferring. Kuxhausen has since signed to play at Northern Colorado for his former junior college coach.