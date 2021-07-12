McNeese State starting pitcher Will Dion was drafted in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Cleveland Indians.
A few minutes later, fellow Sulphur High grad Connor Cooke was picked in the tenth round by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dion said he will sign with the Indians and will discuss his minor league destination with the organization after the draft concludes today. He said he had heard speculation he could be picked in round five or later and was following each pick from that point.
“I just stuck around watching and it finally happened in the ninth, I am extremely grateful for it,” he said. “It was refreshing and relieving. It was stressful through this whole time, but then I was able to breathe and thank God and my family for what they have given me. Cleveland showed probably the most interest in me of all the teams.”
Dion said his time at McNeese was special.
“It has been fun, a ride I will never forget. Coach (Justin Hill) has been great. Teammates are now brothers to me. They have been amazing.”
A pair of teammates were the first to tell Dion he had pro potential.
“In the middle of my freshman year Aiden Anderson and Rhett Deaton came up to me and told me I was going to do special things here and have a chance to make a little money,” Dion said. “I didn’t believe it, but was able to see it the next year. Coach told me I could do something here and that is when I believed it.”
Dion, a junior, was 9-4 with a 3.07 ERA for the Cowboys this season. He pitched in two games at the Southland Conference tournament, both McNeese wins, to help the Cowboys advance to the NCAA tournament. In those two games Dion pitched 10 innings and allowed just one run while striking out 14 batters. In his second appearance, Dion allowed one run in three innings of relief while striking out seven.
Dion has a career record of 13-6 with seven saves in three seasons at McNeese. He tied a school record with 19 strikeouts in a Feb. 26 shutout win over Prairie View A&M.
Cooke, a right-handed junior, was 7-3 with one save and a 2.03 ERA this season and won five of his final six decisions. On the season, he struck out 90 batters in 79 innings pitched while allowing only 44 hits. He was selected to the All Sun Belt Conference first team.
“It was relieving to get picked, now I’m excited to get to work,” he said. “I thought I would get picked today and was anxious the whole time. Toronto talked to me a good bit before the draft. They told me they liked my athleticism and physicality.”
Cooke said growth on and off the field defined his three years in Lafayette.
“I love the city and my teammates. The coaches were great but it is time to start the next big chapter. I feel I have improved a lot from my freshman year and having a 7 ERA to now. I owe that to Coach B.J. Ryan, Coach Matt Deggs and most of all (former UL-L head coach Tony Robichaux).
“He believed in me and I hope I made him proud today . The biggest things I learned from him had nothing to do with baseball. They were about how to become a better man.”
Cooke said he was excited to see former teammate Dion get drafted.
“That was awesome,” Cooke said. “I am really proud of him. That dude is the hardest worker in the room wherever he goes and he deserves everything.”