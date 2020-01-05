McNeese State’s Regan Bolton shoots a three pointer against Central Arkansas at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton grabs a loose ball while sitting on the floor against Central Arkansas at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton shoots before the Central Arkansas defender can block the shot at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun goes up for the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Divine Tanks and Central Arkansas' Jalisa Outlaw go for a rebound during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Divine Tanks shoots over Central Arkansas' Ayanna Trigg during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton puts up a shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun puts up a layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State and Central Arkansas players fight for a rebound during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton shoots a three pointer against Central Arkansas at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton grabs a loose ball while sitting on the floor against Central Arkansas at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton shoots before the Central Arkansas defender can block the shot at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun goes up for the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Divine Tanks and Central Arkansas' Jalisa Outlaw go for a rebound during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Divine Tanks shoots over Central Arkansas' Ayanna Trigg during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton puts up a shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun puts up a layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State and Central Arkansas players fight for a rebound during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.4, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Taylor Sells scored a career-high 22 points to lead three Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Sugar Bears sent McNeese State to its third consecutive loss, 70-57 on Saturday at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
Sells' performance spoiled a double-double effort of the Cowgirls' Damilola Balogun. The senior forward notched her second double-double of the season (14 points and 10 rebounds).
The 70 points that McNeese (3-9, 0-3 Southland Conference) allowed were the second-fewest that the Cowgirls have allowed a Division I opponent to score this season. The fewest came in McNeese's 72-69 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 1.
The Cowgirls' defense couldn't overcome an offense that struggled against UCA, which boasts the SLC's best scoring defense and one of the best in the country. McNeese shot 34.5 percent (20 of 58) from the field and turned the ball over 19 times, which led to 19 Sugar Bear points. Meanwhile, McNeese forced 12 turnovers but converted those into eight points.
"I thought our kids really came out with a lot of effort," McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said. "A lot of intensity. The way that UCA plays defense, they really make it hard for you to score. I thought we did a great job early on scoring. … We played tough today, we just have to finish."
A Regan Bolton 3-pointer gave McNeese a 7-5 lead. From there, the Sugar Bears proceeded to go on a 10-0 run to take a 15-7 lead. The Cowgirls clawed back to trail 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Once UCA (7-6, 3-1) took the lead in the first quarter, a major theme of the game was McNeese doing enough to close the Sugar Bears' lead to anywhere between 3-6 points but never being able to get any closer. Twice in the second quarter McNeese cut UCA's lead to three, only to see the Sugar Bears respond by forcing a turnover and converting that into a basket at the other end.
"When we needed to step over and help right there and get a stop or when we needed to go make that play, we just didn't do it," Cryer said. "That's just kind of what we talked about (after the game), about just digging deep and knowing where we're at. But I still like the intensity, I still like the effort."
For most of the game, McNeese's offense struggled against UCA's pack-line defense, which forces opposing offenses to make more jump shots because the paint is so clogged. The Cowgirls didn't make many of those shots. As a result, McNeese endured a scoreless drought of 6 minutes, 47 seconds between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third. UCA also struggled, so the Cowgirls trailed 28-21 at halftime.
The Sugar Bears opened a double-digit lead in the second half, leading by as many as 11 points three times in the third quarter. But, as it had done through most of the game, McNeese stayed within striking distance, cutting the lead to single digits and going into the fourth quarter trailing 43-34.
UCA hit the first shot of the fourth quarter to go up 11, then McNeese responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Bolton and Lizzy Ratcliff to cut the Sugar Bears' lead to 45-40. But the Cowgirls did not get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Bolton was the only other Cowgirl to score in double figures with 12.
Briana Trigg and Alana Canady scored 12 apiece for UCA.
This is the second consecutive season that McNeese has started 0-3 in SLC play. It gets tougher before it gets easier for the Cowgirls, who will next host Abilene Christian, one of the top mid-major teams in the country, on Wednesday night. It will be the second of the three-game homestand.
"First of all, you've always got to focus on yourself first," Cryer said about getting prepared for ACU. "And we'll do no different routing, and we'll game prep for Abilene on Tuesday. They bring a tough challenge."