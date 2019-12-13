With so many coaching changes going on right now, it's only natural that assistants at various schools get poached by other schools.
That has been the case this week at McNeese State as former assistant coaches Matt Mattox and Nick Graham have left to join Texas-San Antonio in similar capacities.
Mattox spent one season at McNeese as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He will serve as the Roadrunners' run-game coordinator. Graham spent one season on the Cowboys staff as the safeties coach. He will be UTSA's cornerbacks coach.
FootballScoop first reported Mattox's move to UTSA to work under its new head coach Jeff Traylor.
The two — along with McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert — worked together on the Texas Longhorns' staff in the 2016 season. Traylor was UT's associate head coach/wide receiver's coach, Gilbert was the offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach and Mattox was the offensive line coach.
For Graham, this will be his first position at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
• RECRUITING: On Wednesday night, McNeese picked up a commitment at a position that desperately needs depth, as class of 2020 Frisco (Texas) Centennial cornerback Ridge Texada tweeted out his commitment to the Cowboys.
McNeese has at least six commitments for the 2020 class. Texada was the first corner to commit to McNeese. The Cowboys lacked depth when Colby Burton and Colby Richardson went down with season-ending injuries at different stages of the season.
Texada played both ways for Centennial, also playing running back. Aside from McNeese, Texada said he received offers from Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian, Montana State and South Dakota State.
Football is strong in the Texada family bloodline as his older brothers currently play college football at the FBS level: Raleigh at Baylor and Ranthony at Texas Christian.
• GOING PRO:
Tavarious Battiste, a former McNeese wide receiver, signed with the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor Football league.
The Force won the 2016 CIF championship. Their season starts on March 28.
Battiste, a Kentwood native, finished his college career with six touchdown receptions.