If the key to a strong offense is the play and cohesiveness of the offensive line, then McNeese State might be facing one of its toughest opponents this weekend.
Although Saturday afternoon's opponent Northwestern State only has one win, the Demons go into the game with one of the country's best passing offenses, ranking 14th nationally with 299.3 passing yards per game.
Whereas McNeese's offensive line has had multiple starting fives because of injuries, NSU was able to keep its same five linemen through the first seven games.
The lone difference came in the Demons' game against Incarnate Word last weekend, when regular starter Jonathan Hubbard had to miss the game, so backup Brody Griffin stepped in for him. Not only did the change not hurt the Demons (1-7, 1-4 SLC), they actually responded by putting up a season high 44 points.
The familiarity has certainly helped breed a productive passing offense for NSU.
"We've played with the same guys all week and the past couple of years," NSU senior center Dustin Burns said, "You play differently with each person you play next to. If a twist or a combo comes along, I block it different with (Chris) Zirkle than I do with Kenny (Sheldon). We know each other's tendencies. We're able to use that to our advantage and know where each other's inconsistencies are. We can pick up each other's slack."
The chemistry has helped pass protection as NSU leads the Southland Conference in sacks allowed (14) and is 40th in the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks allowed per game (1.75). That has allowed Demons quarterback Shelton Eppler to become one of the top passers in the FCS, ranking eighth nationally in passing yards (2,365) and tied for 14th in passing touchdowns (19).
Meanwhile, McNeese's pass rush has been about middle of the pack for the whole season, but during conference play, the Cowboys (5-4, 3-3) rank third in the SLC in sacks with 15.
When McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings was asked about NSU's offense, the line was among the first things he brought up.
"Their offensive line is the same offensive line from last year," Livings said, also noting that this season's NSU team took Central Arkansas to the limit in addition to beating UIW.
When it comes to NSU's passing offense versus McNeese's passing defense, it will be the Demons' strength versus the Cowboys' weakness from a numbers standpoint. But what will help McNeese is that it knows what NSU wants to do, and that's pass the ball.
The Demons rank 118th nationally in rushing attempts (215) and rushing yards per game (79). NSU has reached 100 yards rushing once this season. That should play into the hands of a McNeese run defense that's giving up an average of 95.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the FCS.
The Cowboys haven't allowed their last six opponents — all SLC teams — to rush for more than 100 yards. In fact, in the last three games, they haven't let an opposing offense rush for more than 79 yards.
And McNeese's defensive line may be as cohesive as NSU's offensive line, since the Cowboys have had the same starters (Livings, Jonta Jones, Marval Bourgeois and Cody Roscoe) for seven of their eight games. In the Abilene Christian game, Camron Peterson started in Jones' place.
So, as usual, the battle between the NSU offense and McNeese defense will more than likely come down to how the Demons' offensive line and Cowboys' defensive line — both experienced units — play against each other.