spkm_12419_MSU_track_Mckenzie-1

(ON FILE: McNeese State’s Grace McKenzie set several records in the women’s pentathlon in January 2019.)
McNeese bucking logo

The McNeese State track and field team was merely days away from opening its outdoor season before the COVID-19 outbreak caused the Southland Conference to suspend and subsequently cancel the rest of spring sports.

As a result, multiple athletes lost out on what would have been their final college season. But the NCAA granted all spring athletes another year of eligibility, and a few McNeese track and field standouts have chosen to take advantage of that and return.

On Wednesday, a McNeese track and field social media account did a virtual "signing day," which was similar to what the baseball team did a week prior. The account announced the following athletes will return: sprinter Aleyah Donald, thrower Alanna Arvie, jumper Heaven Terrell, multi-event standout Grace McKenzie, and javelin thrower Donovan Banks.

There were athletes who decided not to return, and head coach Brendan Gilroy explained, like other coaches, he has athletes who have to choose between a full-time job out of school or returning for a final season.

"I've got kids worried about that $50,000-a-year job, that $60,000-a-year job," Gilroy said in a March news conference. "But the thing is, some of these kids are track nuts, they just love the sport."

Gilroy also said in that news conference that javelin thrower Morgan Woods of Lake Arthur is mulling a decision to return to school or accept a teaching job. Hurdler Brentney Carroll announced on her social media account that she will not return.

The return of Donald, Terrell, McKenzie and Arvie will be a boost to a women's track and field team that finished fourth at the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

None of the returning athletes will be eligible for the 2020-21 indoor season if they've already competed in four indoor seasons.

For most athletes, the decision to stay in school or move on to the next phase of their life was not an easy one.

"I battled some things in my head," said McKenzie. "I texted my teammate and said, ‘I don't know what to do,' (because) I love track, I love living in Lake Charles, I still can't decide. And (my teammate) told me to make a pros and cons list and figure it out … For me, in the progress of my career as an individual, as an academic, and as an athlete, this was the best decision for me. Because I've found a coach and an environment and a facility that feeds all my needs."

While McKenzie said she hopes to end her career with a strong 2021 outdoor season, Banks will have to wait a little longer for his return. The 2018 SLC javelin outdoors champion, Banks missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. Since then he's been rehabbing and getting into shape and said he felt primed for a great 2020 season.

Banks said returning to school was the only option to show his worthiness of competing for a spot on the 2021 USA track and field team.

"For me, I have no choice but to go back and complete what I started," Banks told the American Press in March, "because I haven't had my year yet that would get me further with this sport."

