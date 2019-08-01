Football is back.
Well, almost.
The McNeese State Cowboys will report today for training camp in advance of the 2019 season. While McNeese will not practice yet — that starts on Friday — the team will take care of other business, like passing out equipment and conducting meetings in advance of the start of practice.
In the second installment of the American Press' preview of the Cowboys, the defense and special teams, are in today's spotlight.
The defense, while good in 2018, was also injury-prone. The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Gush, who hasn't been a DC at the FCS level since 2010. But Gush does have plenty of talent at his disposal, both returning from last season and transferring in. His base 4-2-5 defense will share similarities to former head coach/defensive coordinator Lance Guidry's defense, but don't expect everything to look alike.
The special teams needs to find a new kicker, punter and kickoff specialist. While the third phase of football was solid last season, there were hiccups that will need to be fixed.
Defensive line
One of the most noticeable things is that only one lineman, sophomore Steven Conerly, is listed at 300 pounds or more, and he is exactly 300. This line will rely on its quickness more than brute strength to win battles in the trenches.
Senior Chris Livings and junior Cody Roscoe combined for 12.5 sacks last season and should bring more productivity in 2019. Barbe High product C.J. Semien was credited with a sack in the spring game and could become a pass-rush presence. Senior Christian Robinson also picked up a sack in the spring game and will provide depth.
Fresno State transfer Damien Degruy and returning redshirt sophomore Tyrique Gibson should compete for playing time at defensive end.
At defensive tackle, a few players had to learn on the job last season because the Cowboys incurred many injuries. Seniors Marval Bourgeois and Jonta Jones, sophomores Chase Davis, Camron Peterson, and Conerly will compete for playing time. Although, with the hurry-up offense McNeese intends to employ, there could be a rotation of linemen that includes nine players.
Linebackers
This is the group with the most questions and most unknowns.
The loss of B.J. Blunt (Washington Redskins), Christian Jacobs and Tre Porter to graduation means McNeese needs to replace its three most productive linebackers.
Kody Fulp, who transferred in the spring from Navarro (Texas) College, stood out in the spring. He and fellow Navarro transfer Carlos Scott should have a leg up because they played in Gush's defensive scheme at Navarro. They're bigger linebackers — both listed at 235 pounds — so if they're going to stay on the field, they'll have to prove they can handle FCS passing games, particularly ones with a quick tempo.
Graduate transfer Justin Jackson (Angelo State) and junior Dorion Pollard (Butler Community College) are transfers who will look to earn playing time. Pollard (185 pounds) is on the small side and could be used more in nickel and dime pass-coverage situations.
As for returning linebackers, Darius Daniels, Andrew Hyacinth and Tahj Samuel lack experience, but they got repetitions in the spring and will provide depth.
Defensive backs
Unlike the linebackers, the secondary returns plenty of talent from last season.
At cornerback, senior Colby Burton is a preseason all-Southland Conference selection. He could be one of the best at his position in all of the FCS.
Junior Darion Dunn was solid opposite Burton and the pair could be one of the best tandems in the SLC. Senior Calum Foster and sophomore Colby Richardson should add depth and compete for nickel and dime back positions.
At safety, there is experience with senior Jovon Burriss and juniors Cory McCoy and Gabe Foster (Calum's younger brother). Sophomore Kordell Williams also got playing time last season and should add depth.
Special teams
With kicker Gunnar Raborn and all-conference punter/kickoff specialist Alex Kjellsten both gone, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do in the kicking game.
Bailey Raborn, Gunnar's younger brother, has the most college experience and served as the kickoff specialist in 2017. He was the backup kickoff specialist and punter last season, so it seems like the job should be his to lose.
Raborn was the holder last season and will likely keep that job, assuming he isn't the placekicker.
There are two kickers on the roster, redshirt freshman Noah Anderson and true freshman Eric Martin. Kyle Varnell, Jake Smith and Trey Vondenstein will compete for long- and short-snapper positions.