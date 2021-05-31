The beard is going home and it's taking a bunch of Cowboys with it.
Fresh off their second-straight Southland Conference championship, McNeese State is riding some hot bats and even hotter arms to the Fort Worth Regional hosted by Texas Christian. The Cowboys learned their travel plans during the NCAA baseball selection show Monday.
Surrounded by fans and family, the players celebrated when it was announced Fort Worth, Texas, was their destination. That is home for the SLC tourney MVP Clayton Rasbeary, who grew up roughly an hour from the Fort Worth campus.
Rasbeary, whose beard brings back memories of the rock band ZZ Top and the "Duck Dynasty" boys, was 7-for-17 with three homers, six RBIs and six runs scored in the tournament to lead the Cowboys.
“It is going to be great to go back home and play,” said Rasbeary, who hit three homers in the Cowboys’ 4-0 run through the Southland tournament. “We are just happy to be playing baseball still with this group, we didn’t care where we went.
“It’s great to be the MVP and everything, but this is about this team and this town. We are playing for more than just ourselves. We are playing for each other and Lake Charles.”
The 32-28 Cowboys will take on top-seeded TCU, which is sixth overall in the NCAA tournament, Friday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN3. The Horned Frogs (40-17) are the Big 12 conference champs and making their 15th appearance in a regional over the last 17 seasons.
McNeese is making back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. This is the Cowboys sixth trip to a regional overall.
In the bottom of the double-elimination bracket No. 3 Houston Baptist (37-15) will take on No. 2 Oregon State (34-22) Friday afternoon. The TCU Regional winner is paired against the Columbia, South Carolina champ in a 2-of-3 Super Regional with a trip to Omaha and the College World Series on the line.
Other Louisiana teams getting bids are LSU (Eugene, Oregon) and Southern (Austin, Texas). Louisiana Tech did even better, getting to host a regional as the No. 16 team nationally. It was a place the Cowboys thought they could be headed.
“I really didn’t want to go to Ruston,” said second baseman Nate Fisbeck. “We have already played there. I like going to a new place for a new experience. It is going to be fun.”
Louisiana Tech swept McNeese in a three-game weekend series early in the season. But these are not the same Cowboys, having won 10 of their last 12. They allowed just five runs over the four Southland tourney games and scored 35, winning twice by the run rule.
“We are playing good baseball right now,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “I like this team and I like were we are at.”
McNeese is 2-10 all time in NCAA regional play, having lost seven straight. The Cowboys last tournament victory came in 1993 when they defeated Maine 16-3 at the Austin, Texas Regional. But this team says it is ready.
“We are more prepared and I am more prepared,” said Hill. “There are no bad teams where we are going. It is going to be a great atmosphere.”
After the experience in 2019, when they lost a pair of one-run games at the Nashville Regional, the Cowboys have been looking forward to this chance.
“This is why we came back,” said Fisbeck. “You don’t often get a second chance. We want to make the most of it.”
McNeese lost to Indiana State 6-5 and then were knocked out of the tourney by Ohio State 9-8 in 13 innings.
“That showed we can play with anybody,” said Fisbeck. “We had our chances. We are not going to back down from anybody, especially with what we have been through.”
Of course he is referring to the hurricanes and other storms that have ravaged Lake Charles and the area.
“We get to put McNeese and Lake Charles on map,” said Fisbeck. “People who didn’t know what we have been through will now.”
Hill hasn’t decided if he will start ace lefty Will Dion in the first game or Jonathan Ellison. Dion started two games at the SLC tourney and admitted Monday he might want the extra day of rest.
“We will see how things go during the week,” said Hill. “
It has a chance to be a great storybook ending to what has been a miserable tale to date.