On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced that it will delay the first day of competition for its teams until Sept. 3. While that will not have an effect on the McNeese football team's season-opener against UL-Lafayette on Sept. 5, the McNeese soccer team will be impacted.
The Cowgirls were set to play at the Ragin' Cajuns in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 13 before opening up the regular season by hosting Texas State on Aug. 21. But with the Sun Belt's announcement, those two matches are off of the schedule and unlikely to be rescheduled due to the teams having scheduling conflicts later on in the regular season. Texas State has already taken the game off of its 2020 schedule on the Bobcats' athletic website.
That now means McNeese has lost two non-conference regular season games due to other conferences making changes to fall sports. The SWAC recently announced that all fall sports would be cancelled with the intent to make them up in the spring. That eliminated McNeese's Sept. 11 game against Southern, leaving the Cowgirls with only four non-conference matches at the moment.
• New addition to Cowboy Stadium: On Thursday, McNeese Senior Associate Athletic Director Tanner Stines tweeted out a photo of a new video scoreboard being put up in the south end zone of Cowboy Stadium with the caption, "Ready for sports to start back? We are too! Putting a new TV in @McNeeseFootball back yard."
While nothing official has been released from the McNeese athletic department about a new video scoreboard, the one in Stines' picture appears to be larger than the previous one, which debuted in 2005 according to the McNeese athletics website.
• Cowboy football adds another commit: McNeese added its sixth commit of the 2021 recruiting class when Belle Chasse defensive back Twillie Lovett Jr. announced his pledge via his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.
Lovett chose McNeese over offers from Lamar, Southern, and multiple sub-Division I schools. All six of the Cowboys' 2021 commits are from the state of Louisiana, with five of them coming on the defensive side of the ball.