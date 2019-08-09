The McNeese State men's basketball team on Thursday wrapped up a six-day trip that saw the Cowboys play in the Bahamas.
McNeese finished the working vacation with a 2-1 record, losing its first game before rebounding to easily win the final two games.
The Cowboys landed in the Bahamas on Saturday and spent the day getting adjusted and relaxing before they took the court the next day against the Commonwealth Bank Giants. McNeese struggled from the field, shooting 30 percent (24 of 79) and 14 percent from 3-point range (5 of 35). While CBG didn't shoot much better, it was enough for the Giants to win comfortably, 79-65.
Forward Sha'markus Kennedy (22 points, 12 rebounds) and guard A.J. Lawson (21 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles for the Cowboys. It was Lawson's McNeese debut since he sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from North Texas.
The Cowboys bounced back the next game, jumping to a 29-19 lead after one quarter against Raw Talent Elite and never looking back on the way to 98-78 win.
While the overall shooting (53 percent) improved from the first game, the 3-point shooting did not, 8 of 24 (33 percent).
Junior college transfer Dru Kuxhausen was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and led the Cowboys with 21 points. Once again, Kennedy led the team in scoring with 30 points and five rebounds. Lawson was the third Cowboy to score in double figures with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and seven assists.
The Cowboys saved their best performance for the last game of the trip, beating IBA Elite 114-72 on Wednesday. McNeese scored its most points and allowed the fewest in any of the three games.
Kennedy, Kuxhausen and Lawson were once again the three double-figures scorers for the Cowboys. Lawson led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kuxhausen had his best 3-point shooting effort, going 5-for-6 and finishing with 20 points.
In the three games, Lawson averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and four assists per game on 56 percent shooting and 50 percent from 3-point range. Kennedy averaged 21.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. Kuxhausen was 12 of 23 (52.1 percent) from behind the arc. McNeese scored 92.3 points per game and allowed 76.3.