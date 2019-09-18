Through three games the McNeese State football team is about where its expected to be.
The Cowboys are 2-1 going into Southland Conference play, having defeated Southern University and Alcorn State, the 2018 Southwest Athletic Conference championship runner-up and champion, respectively. Sandwiched between the two wins was a loss at Football Bowl Subdivision Oklahoma State, which was heavily favored.
But even in the two wins, McNeese had to hold on late as double-digit leads evaporated, making the games closer than they probably should have been.
While there have been issues in all three phases of the game for the Cowboys, the offense has struggled most. McNeese is last in the SLC in total offense (315 yards per game) and passing offense (165.7 ypg). The Cowboys are 10th out of 11 SLC schools in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and third-down conversion (20 percent).
The last of those numbers might be the most concerning as the third-down conversion percentage is 105th in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Alcorn, McNeese converted 1 of 15 third downs, and failed to convert the lone fourth down they went for, which wasted a 45-yard Elijah Mack run that put the Cowboys inside the Alcorn red zone. Additionally, 10 of McNeese's drives lasted four plays or fewer. That figure doesn't include the last drive in which the Cowboys knelt three times to end the game.
First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert has consistently said execution is one of the biggest issues. But when talking specifically about converting third downs, Gilbert mentioned how crucial it is to do well on first and second downs so the offense isn't often in third-and-long.
"Being ahead of the sticks so you don't leave yourself in long-yardage situations on those third downs," Gilbert said. "And just being focused and being to go execute and finish those plays. We went back and obviously looked at the third downs, and we've got to execute better. And we've got to finish plays because we had plays there that we just didn't complete."
There should be chances for McNeese's passing game to have success — on third down and otherwise — against an Abilene Christian defense that has allowed 300 passing yards per game, which ranks 103rd in the FCS. The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 SLC) have also been stout against the run, only allowing 93.3 rushing yards per game, which is 13th in the FCS.
But while there could be success against ACU's defense, another reason the Cowboys need to sustain possessions with third-down conversions — aside from the obvious desire to keep possession of the ball — is to keep the ball out of the Wildcats' hands.
ACU is second in the FCS in total offense (534.7 ypg) and 10th in scoring offense (42.3 ppg). McNeese's pass defense improved against Alcorn, but had its shaky moments late in the game against a backup quarterback. Going up against a team as explosive and balanced on offense as ACU is, McNeese's best defense will be to keep control the ball and out of the hands of Wildcats quarterback Luke Anthony and company.
Cowboys junior quarterback Cody Orgeron shouldered some of the responsibility for the third-down troubles.
"I just got to do a better job on first down," Orgeron said after the Alcorn game. "Cutting the chains in half, giving (Gilbert) easier plays to call, not playing behind the chains and just like I said, getting in front of the chains.
"First and second down is big, really critical situations. Just being more consistent on choice downs."