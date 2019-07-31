Starting from scratch

With the start of practice for the McNeese State football season two days away, it's time to preview the Cowboys as they start training camp.
We'll start on the offensive side of the ball.
First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert will also serve as the offensive coordinator and will call the plays. He has been tasked with improving an offense that averaged fewer than 300 yards per game last season (ranking 111th of 124 Football Championship Subdivision teams with 290.9 yards per game) and just under 21 points per game (101st in the FCS with 20.8 points per game).
Pretty much everything needs to be overhauled from the 2018 season. Gilbert's hurry-up offense could do damage if executed.
Quarterbacks
Gone is James Tabary who underperformed in his senior season, especially compared to his first two seasons at McNeese. In his place steps junior Cody Orgeron, who played in all 11 games last season, starting three of them. Gilbert has bestowed on him the starter's job.
Orgeron has thrown 90 passes in his college career. All of the quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart have thrown zero, meaning there's no depth to speak of behind Orgeron.
The issue with Orgeron will be how he adapts to Gilbert's system, which employs a lot of zone-read. That will help Orgeron, who is a good runner. The passing game, at least in the spring, tended to favor wide passes, whether it be short and quick passes or down the field. But a lot of passes could go outside the numbers. Orgeron will need the arm and accuracy to complete those passes.
It's anybody's guess as to who will back him up. Junior Matt Keller briefly got playing time last season, and Matt Gardner transferred in from Louisiana-Monroe, a Football Subdivision School. Those two seem most likely to be the second- and third-stringers, but it's possible that training camp will determine the pecking order.
Freshman Cade Bartlett and Morgan Clark — a Sulphur High graduate — should battle it out to determine the fourth-string spot. One or both might wind up redshirting and likely running the scout team.
Running backs
The running game last year was not productive. The backs just didn't have room to run, not all of which was their fault. Gone is David Hamm, the lone back last season to get double-digit carries and average more than 4 yards per carry.
Senior Justin Pratt is the leading returning ballcarrier (93 carries, 320 yards, 1 TD in 2018). He could have the inside track to start, but he will have to compete with J'Cobi Skinner (Sulphur) and transfers Elijah Mack (South Florida) and D'Andre Hicks (Appalachian State) for carries. Hicks is smaller and shiftier, while Mack is bigger. Skinner, meanwhile, had three carries last season, meaning he needs to prove he's worthy of a larger role.
Receivers/tight ends
One player on the team surpassed 260 yards receiving in 2018 (Cyron Sutton with 609 on 41 receptions). Sutton, Trevor Begue and Nate Briscoe are the returning receivers who had more than 100 yards receiving last season. They all figure to be in contention for starting positions, and even if they don't start, they should receive playing time in Gilbert's offense, which will require a fair number of personnel.
Joining the returning trio are intriguing transfers. Davion Curtis transferred from Tyler (Texas) Junior College and Texas before that. Curtis flashed in the spring, catching two touchdown passes. Gilbert is familiar with Curtis having coached him before, so he should definitely have a good chance to contribute.
Louisiana Tech graduate transfer Rhashid Bonnette could also have a big impact. In three seasons at Tech, Bonnette caught 74 passes for 1,065 yards and three touchdowns. Anything near that would be a major success for the McNeese offense this season. Beyond that, look for receivers like Draysean Hudson, Date Dieterich and Quincy Cage to compete for playing time.
While the group has a lot of potential talent, they are short. Two receivers are listed taller than 6-foot.
As for the tight ends, Lawayne Ross hopes to emulate his sophomore season (42 receptions, 570 yards, two TDs). Dontay Hargrove, Louis Conerly and Jacob Logan will battle for the second spot.
Offensive line
Seven linemen started at least one game last season, and a few other players got playing time in at least one game. New OL coach Matt Mattox has a job ahead of him. Last year's line couldn't open holes for the running game or protect the quarterback (almost 3.2 sacks allowed per game, 107th in FCS).
Cutter Leftwich started every game at center and could be a safe bet to start there during training camp. Senior Grant. Burguillos also started all 11 games last season, but missed the spring due to injury. His experience will be needed. Beyond that, no spot should be safe from last season. Tre Newton, Jamarus Bolding, Caleb Gary, Collin Fountain and Zack Jones will be names to watch.