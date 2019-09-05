It had been about three years since Bailey Raborn attempted a punt in a game.
And Raborn, a junior who serves as McNeese State's punter and kickoff specialist, trotted onto the field after the Cowboys offense went three-and-out to start the game.
Raborn's first college punt was memorable, but for the wrong reason. It knuckled off his left foot and rolled out of bounds for what wound up being a 27-yard punt.
"It was a little bit of jitters," Raborn said explaining the punt. "I think I just had to get my jitters out and once I got that out, I was ready to go, locked in."
Once Raborn got locked in, he stayed that way the rest of the game. He finished with six punts for 273 yards (a 45.5 yards per punt average). Three of those punts went 50 yards or longer, two landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line — with one of them going out of bounds at the Southern University 1-yard line. And for good measure, Raborn kicked off seven times with five going for touchbacks.
But what could be the most impressive of Raborn's punting performance was the fact that Southern punt returner Jordan Eastling muffed three of the punts and McNeese recovered two of them.
The first one, long snapper Kyle Varnell perfectly timed his hit on Eastling as the ball landed in Eastling's hands. The other two, Eastling appeared to have a hard time tracking Raborn's booming punts.
Raborn offered a theory that has often applied to pitchers and quarterbacks: it's hard catching balls from lefties.
"Bill Belichick likes his lefty punters," Raborn said referring to the New England Patriots head coach. "It's like a lefty pitcher in baseball and how they have a little more curve to the ball. I think a lefty punter is the same way, got a little bit of curve to our ball. It's a little challenging to catch. I've had that since high school, I've had people dropping my (punts). I think it's kind of a compliment and I kind of like it."
The graduation of first-team All-Southland Conference and third-team All-American punter Alex Kjellsten left a big hole going into the 2019 season.
Raborn said he prepared by going to Alabama for a few weeks in the offseason to work out. He eventually won the job in training camp and rewarded the team with his performance, which garnered Louisiana Sports Writers Association and SLC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, as well as honorable mention STATS FCS special teams Player of the Week.
McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said was pleased with all facets of the special teams against Southern, particularly the punting and how it gave the ball back to the offense.
"We did some big things in special teams as well at critical times," Gilbert said.
Up next for Raborn and the Cowboys (1-0) is a trip to play Oklahoma State (1-0) in a game that could present unique challenges for outmanned McNeese. Considering how noisy Boone Pickens Stadium should be on Saturday night, communication will be a factor for McNeese's offense and special teams.
But Raborn said he doesn't feel any pressure or nerves going into the game.
"As a kicker (and) punter, I look up to these things," Raborn said. "I perform when big times call. And at this stage, this is what I live for, this is what all the hard work has come down to. I just look at this as a stepping stone to get better."