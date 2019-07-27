There was one major newsworthy item at last week’s Southland Conference Football Media Day in Houston.
Commissioner Tom Burnett announced in his opening statement that the SLC will return to an eight-game football schedule starting in 2021.
Burnett said coaches and administrators were in favor of the move, which means more nonconference games for SLC teams.
“The eight-game schedule was more of a general conversation about, do we have enough opportunities to prove ourselves outside the conference?” Burnett said.
Burnett said a nine-game conference schedule, combined with the normal 11-game regular-season schedule, leaves two opportunities for nonconference games.
Most Football Championship Subdivision schools like to play up at least once a season to play a “money game” against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. With one game remaining, some FCS schools will schedule down and host a Division II or NAIA school.
In an eight-game schedule, the third nonconference game will give SLC schools the opportunity to either play another FBS or competitive FCS school to bolster its power rating and its chances for an at-large playoff berth.
This season, every SLC team will play at least three nonconference games because of the 12-game schedule, which when there are 14 Saturdays between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
The return to an eight-game schedule — the nine-game schedule was implemented in 2015 — will also eliminate a controversial issue that came up last season.
Because each team will have played the same number of conference games, no team will deal with the situation Incarnate Word was in last season.
In the nine-game format, one team was relegated to an eight-game conference schedule. UIW was that team last season. The Cardinals finished with a 6-2 record. But the SLC decreed Nicholls State, which finished 7-2 and beat UIW 48-21, share the regular-season championship with the Cardinals.
Both teams joined third-place Lamar in the 24-team FCS playoffs. Nicholls was awarded the SLC’s automatic berth.
“Admittedly, I think early on, there was really kind of a volunteer effort of some programs that weren’t planning to compete for the conference championship,” Burnett said, noting that UIW and Houston Baptist, the two most recent additions to the conference, have been the volunteers. “(UIW) had the opportunity to win just like anyone else. They did that last year and put us in a position where it might have caught us a little flat-footed. We had to accommodate and make some decisions on the fly with how to handle that. We admit it was unorthodox.”