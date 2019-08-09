The McNeese State soccer team was fourth in the preseason all-Southland Conference women's soccer poll.
Abilene Christian was the top pick with 11 first-place votes and 227 points, followed closely by Central Arkansas with 225 points and 10 first-place votes.
ACU returns all but three players who won last year's SLC Tournament, upsetting McNeese and regular-season champion UCA along the way.
SLC Women's Soccer Poll
1. Abilene Christian (11) 227
2. Central Arkansas (10) 225
3. Lamar (3) 206
4. McNeese State 163
5. Houston Baptist 146
6. Stephen F. Austin 142
7. Southeastern Louisiana 133
8. Northwestern State 94
9. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86
10. Sam Houston State 85
11. Incarnate Word 55
12. Nicholls State 22