When playing defense in the Southland Conference, there's no rest for the weary.
Four of the Football Championship Subdivision's top 21 offenses — and five of the top 42 — belong to SLC schools.
On Saturday, McNeese State's defense will face its third consecutive high-powered defense when the Cowboys welcome ninth-ranked Southeastern Louisiana to Cowboy Stadium.
Led by senior quarterback Chason Virgil, the Lions rank 21st nationally in total offense (449.5 yards per game), ninth in passing offense (319.3 ypg), 12th in scoring offense (38.3 points per game), and 15th in team passing efficiency (161.66 rating).
"Coach (Frank) Scelfo does a really good job over there," Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert said of SLU. "Got a lot of athletes on the field, got a really good quarterback who's playing well. They've done a good job."
Through four games, Virgil is 90-of-134 passing for 1,124 yards and eight passing touchdowns along with three interceptions. At 130.3 rushing yards per game, the Lions (3-1, 2-0 SLC) aren't known for pounding the ball on the ground.
But when SLU does run the ball, they tend to use senior running back Devonte Williams most; he leads the team with 41 carries for 150 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Make no mistake, what this Lions team does best on offense is throw the ball. Five SLU pass catchers have at least 10 receptions, providing a bit of balance to the passing game. Redshirt junior wide receiver Austin Mitchell leads the Lions with 19 receptions for 384 yards and four receiving touchdowns. His 20.21 yards per reception ranks 23rd in the country, which could be especially dangerous against a McNeese (2-3, 0-2) defense that has a habit of giving up big pass plays.
One of the scariest aspects of the SLU offense is senior wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere, who was a 2018 all-SLC all-purpose player, who has yet to consistently get involved in the offense.
Petit-Frere has 110 yards and one touchdown on six receptions. But his biggest game came against the best competition, as Petit-Frere made three receptions for 74 yards and a score in SLU's 40-29 loss at Ole Miss two weeks ago.
McNeese's defense has been good at times, but when it struggles, it really struggles. The Cowboys have given up 48 fourth-quarter points, with a lot of those points coming late in the game.
Linebacker Kody Fulp said he knows what the defense needs to do in order to play better and be more consistent.
"I think we need to practice harder each week," Fulp said. "I think we're starting to get worn down. I think defense got worn down that fourth quarter (against Sam Houston State). So I think we need to just start practicing harder so we're ready for that fourth quarter more."
Some of the defense not wearing down has to do with the offense staying on the field more, which is something Gilbert has acknowledged. But when the defense is on the field, it'll have to strain, something the players said they need to do.