McNeese’s path back to the Southland Conference men’s postseason basketball tournament just got a little easier.
Monday the league announced it will increase the number of both men’s and women’s playoff berths by two, taking the top 10 teams from both sides. The tourney will now run from March 9-14 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.
“I think it is the right decision,” said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer. “Based on the type of year it has been and the inequalities of the schedule this seems fair for everyone.”
It will give more kids, many of whom had their postseason taken away last year by the pandemic, to have a chance at playing in a tournament.
“The Southland administrators have been reviewing tournament plans throughout this unique and challenging season, and while our teams have performed admirably to play the number of games they have, there was a recognition that rewarding more teams and student-athletes with a postseason opportunity was important,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said in a statement. “We look forward to providing our 20 qualifying teams a great competitive opportunity to play for our tournament championships and the chance to advance to March Madness.”
The McNeese men, who have been on a roll, winning three of their last four, where making a late push to get in anyway. Currently, with the new point system, their 4-8 record leaves them in eighth place with 14 points with two home games remaining.
Three points are given for each conference victory with one point going to any team that is forced to cancel a contest because of COVID-19.
The McNeese women’s team was in pretty good shape to make the playoffs already.
“We are in unprecedented times,” said Schroyer. “I applaud the league for making this decision. It will get more kids the great experience of playing in the postseason and help make up for what we all have lost.”
The Cowboys lost a pair of home games when they were shut down for 10 days for COVID protocol. The women’s team suffered the same fate, forcing them to scramble to get as many games as possible in before the season’s end.
“It has been a tough year but this helps,” said Schroyer.
The Cowboys hope to go further this year if they do hang on to get in. Last season they lost in the opening right, one of the last games in the country before the pandemic shut down college sports for the spring.
“You want to get out of the first day, that’s what we are hoping to do,” said Schroyer.