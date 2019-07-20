Everything will be different for Cody Orgeron this season.
This time last year, the McNeese quarterback went into camp behind at least James Tabary on the depth chart. But at least he had his twin brother Parker that he knew would be on the field practicing with him.
But as the Cowboys embark on their voyage for the 2019 season, Cody Orgeron has prepared himself to be the man. And first-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert wants it that way.
That’s why Gilbert chose to name Orgeron as one of the two McNeese representatives for the 2019 Southland Conference Football Media Day. He felt like Orgeron could handle the pressure. That’s also why he took the slightly unusual and unnecessary step of naming Orgeron the starting quarterback over the summer.
Not right after spring practice concluded and not during fall training camp. Over the summer.
“I think it probably happened more this summer than it did even in the spring,” Gilbert answered as to when he thought it was right to name Orgeron the starting quarterback. “The spring is tricky just because you’re installing an offense, there’s multiple people there, you don’t really have a great feel about anybody and it’s the first time you’re around them while they’re doing any kind of skill work.
“Just as those 15 days (of spring practice) progressed, he had a really good idea about what direction that was going to go. But I think the true separation really came at some point this summer.”
Orgeron has acknowledged that he’s treated this off-season much different than last in a lot of ways. Such is life when you go from a backup quarterback sharing the last name with your famous head coach father to the starting signal-caller for the school in a football-crazy city like Lake Charles.
The rise from sixth-string walk-on quarterback to the projected starter going into the start of the 2019 season has come with a lot of work.
“I knew this off-season I was going to have to work twice as hard as I did (before),” Orgeron said. “I came into McNeese as a walk-on, sixth-string quarterback so I knew I had some time to go. I was just going to have to patiently wait for my time. But now that my time is here, I got to be ready and I’m ready to execute.”
But all the change from last year has not been totally good news. Because of repeated concussions, Parker Orgeron decided to retire from football. He will remain with McNeese as a student assistant coach, but this will be the first time in Cody’s career that he will go into a season and not have his twin brother playing football with him.
From a football standpoint, it hurts McNeese and Cody as a quarterback because of how good Parker was as a player. But while it will be tough knowing Parker can’t play, Cody knows he will always be there with and for him.
“His health is way more important than football,” Cody Orgeron said. “Thinking long-term rather than short-term.
“It hurt me personally because I felt Parker was one of the best receivers I’ve been around. I know that’s a little biased because that’s my twin brother but he’s really a special kid, super talented. So it broke my heart to see him walk away from the game. But he’s still coaching and stuff, doing what he loves. So I’m super proud and happy for him. I know God has a great path for him.”
One of Cody’s big highlights of the summer was being a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. That allowed him to mingle with some college football’s top quarterbacks as well as pick the brains of the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as well as legendary quarterbacks Archie Manning and his sons Peyton and Eli.
It’s an experience that Orgeron will never forget and he hopes to take what he learned and put it into use on the field.
“It was amazing,” he said. “Super beneficial experience for me. It was awesome.”
Now, with media day done and just under two weeks until McNeese officially reports for camp, there’s time for Orgeron and the rest of his teammates to finish up workouts and then wind down a bit.
Then, the work to reward Gilbert’s faith in starting Orgeron begins.