The way former McNeese State wide receiver Kent Shelby sees it, he’s already been through a lot of adversity in his life.
So if the New Orleans native has to wait a little longer to achieve his dream of playing major professional football, it’s a small price to pay in the grand scheme of things.
In early January, Shelby signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Prior to that, he spent the 2019 season with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League, where he won a championship. Shelby was undrafted out of college and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent, and he participated in rookie minicamp before he was cut.
But the outbreak of COVID-19 has put a halt to most sports, including the CFL, which postponed the start of training camps, which were scheduled to start as early as May 11 for rookies.
“Right now, the CFL, they do a great job of updating you about everything,” Shelby said. “Right now, the season is still going on. Everything is still going in place right now, when it gets around June, we’ll have an answer.”
However, nothing is guaranteed, and as uncomfortable as it is to admit, there is a chance that the CFL could postpone its season even longer, or outright cancel it. A scenario that Shelby has given thought to.
“I ain’t going to lie to you,” Shelby said. “I won’t say everyday, but it feels like almost everyday that I do think about it, because that is a big topic right now. I honestly really wouldn’t know what would happen if the season (did) get canceled. Honestly, I’d just have to take it day by day and just see what I can do.”
Shelby said if the CFL does cancel its season, there is an opt-out clause that will allow him to pursue another professional football opportunity. But his hope is he can get to Toronto to play and follow in the steps of fellow former McNeese wide receiver Diontae Spencer, who earned a roster spot with the Denver Broncos after spending four seasons in the CFL between the Argos and the Ottawa Redblacks.
When Shelby got to McNeese, he redshirted his freshman year, and the next season he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game. So he is accustomed to dealing with trials and tribulations in his life, on and off the field.
In the meantime, Shelby works at a Dollar General store while he trains. He said whatever work he has to do to stay on course to a professional football career, that is what he will do.
“I’m basically really on a journey as far as (going) professional,” Shelby said. “We all know you have a small window trying to take this opportunity. So right now, I’m just looking at it as a journey because I’m trying to get back to where I’m trying to get to. If it takes me working at Dollar General so far, then I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do. That’s really been my mentality since I left arena football, because I didn’t really know if I was going to have a real opportunity after that. But when you just keep looking for something, eventually you’ll find it.”