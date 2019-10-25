Worry about ourselves.
That has been McNeese State's philosophy this football season. Whether the opposing team is great or horrible, in one facet of the game or more, the Cowboys try not to worry about what they do and concern themselves more about what they can do to improve.
To be clear, it's not say that McNeese doesn't study the opponent and know what it can and can't do. But when it comes to speaking to the media, the Cowboys won't say much about an opponent.
It's all about the team from Lake Charles and less about the teams from other cities.
This week the Cowboys (4-4, 2-3 SLC) will play a Stephen F. Austin offense that is similar to a few others in the Southland Conference: more proficient at passing than running. It's not because the Lumberjacks don't try to run the ball. SFA has been fairly balanced, running the 250 times and passing it another 294.
But the Lumberjacks (1-6, 1-3) have really struggled on the ground, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. They haven't rushed for 100 yards in an SLC game, which plays perfectly into the hands of a McNeese defense that hasn't allowed an SLC team to run for more 100 yards.
"We know that they're a new team, we know that they're fresh," McNeese linebacker Justin Jackson said. "We're not really worried about them just gashing us. We're just going to worry about what we can handle, control what we can control. Get 11 men to the ball and we should be good."
While the Lumberjacks haven't been good on the ground, they have been decent through the air. Sophomore quarterback Trae Self has passed for 1,866 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games. Self has done a good job of distributing the ball to his pass-catchers as six Lumberjacks have at least 13 receptions for 107 yards, and three of them have at least 20 receptions for 307 yards.
It will be tough for the Cowboys defense to hone in on one particular wide receiver on Saturday. Junior running back Da'Leon Ward not only leads the Lumberjacks in rushing (125 carries, 534 yds.), he is also second on the team with 21 receptions for 225 yards.
McNeese should expect more balance than they saw against Houston Baptist, which rarely ran the ball in its run-and-shoot offense.
Jackson said the plan this week is pretty simple in theory.
"Just containing what they do," Jackson said.