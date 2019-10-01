Year two of the Heath Schroyer era is underway for McNeese men's basketball.
On Monday afternoon, the Cowboys officially started practice for the 2019-20 season inside the main arena of the Health and Human Performance Complex.
Although there are a lot of new faces – 11 players on the current roster that were not on last year's team, to be exact – there seems to be more of a sense of stability going into this season.
The returning players are familiar with the coaches and the schemes they want to run. The coaches are more familiar with the players and their strengths and weaknesses. Even something as simple as practicing in one place and knowing where they're going to play their first game of the regular season.
"You learn about travel, where do you want to stay," Schroyer responded when asked some of the things he and his team have learned from last season to apply to this season. "Where do you want to eat on the road. Last year, were just trying to figure all that out. Last year, to be honest, heck, we were trying to figure out where we were going to play a game. Last year this time, we didn't know if we were going to open the arena or not. We had one practice in the new arena before we played our first game here. We were actually on one side shooting, and they were on the other side putting up the rim."
But even with the familiarity that exists, Schroyer does have a task ahead of him fitting nine new players and two who were on the McNeese roster last season, but sat out due to transfer rules. The positive of that seems to be that Schroyer as well as the players feel that this season's team has two things that last year's team sorely lacked: depth and shooting.
In the 2018-19 season, McNeese shot 30.7 percent from three-point range, which ranked them 332nd out of 351 Division I teams. The addition of guards Dru Kuxhausen and Sam Baker has Schroyer excited and he plans on spreading the floor and utilizing the three in the offense even more.
From a depth perspective, Schroyer wanted to get quality players that also had some experience. That could be why the Cowboys only brought in three freshmen, with the rest of the new players either transferring from a junior college or another Division I institution.
Schroyer says that this team really enjoys each other.
"Sometimes to a fault," he joked.
Senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy confirmed that and added more about this team's chemistry.
"I think we're more advanced already,"Kennedy said. "I think we hang out more as a team than we did last year."
Kennedy, along with most members of the team, have also benefited from Jimmie Bunting, who took over as the team's strength and conditioning coach over the summer. Schroyer was very complimentary of Bunting during his season-opening press conference on Monday afternoon, saying that he believes the team is much more ready for the rigors of the season after going through Bunting's workout programs.
"We're going to lift throughout the year, three to four days a week," Schroyer said. "I think it's really important for us. Now that we have a really good strength coach who's very knowledgeable and connects with our guys, and our guys believe in him, it's a huge part of what we're going to do."
One of the players that was at McNeese last season but didn't play was A.J. Lawson. Now, the junior and North Texas-transfer feels like he has a different purpose knowing that he will start practice with the chance to actually play in basketball games this season; Lawson's last official game played was on March 30, 2018.
"I feel pretty good," Lawson said. "I'm ready to get back on the court, it's been a long time. Been working pretty hard so it'll be good to just be back on the court again and win."
McNeese opens up its regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6 when they travel to take on Western Michigan.