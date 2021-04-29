However, the men’s program got hit with a loss Thursday as senior forward/center KeyShawn Feazell decided to enter his name into the transfer portal.
The 6-foot, 9-inch, 235-pound Feazell becomes the seventh Cowboy to hit the portal since the end of last season, but likely the one with the biggest impact. It was hoped that the graduate senior would play his final college season alongside McNeese’s key newcomers, including 7-foot, 1-inch Brendan Medley-Bacon.
The duo was expected to give McNeese a solid baseline for new coach John Aiken to work with.
The coach is hoping that Feazell decides in the end to return to the program for his final year of eligiblity. He was only expected to play for one season at McNeese but COVID gives him the extra year.
“He is still open to coming back, he is just going to explore what is out there,” said Aiken. “We are still talking to him. It is a different situation than the others. We are acting like he is still here for now.”
Aiken even expected Feazell to take part in a team zoom meeting Thursday evening.
“He is still a part of this program and will always be a Cowboy,” Aiken said.
Feazell led McNeese in points (13.1 per game) and rebounds (9.9) in his only year playing in the program since transferring from Mississippi State. He was slowed early in the season by injuries and a bout with COVID, as he missed a total of three games.
Aiken said he is keeping Feazell’s scholarship on the table for him until he makes a final decision at which point he will likely look in the portal for a power forward if needed.
“I’m hoping we don’t have to do that,” Aiken said.