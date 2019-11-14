MADISON, Wis. — To say that the McNeese State men’s basketball team’s Wednesday night game at Wisconsin was a tale of two halves could be doing the phrase a disservice.
In the first half, the Cowboys hung step for step with the Badgers. But in the second, Wisconsin seemingly couldn’t miss, and McNeese couldn’t keep up, and the Badgers won 83-63 at the Kohl Center.
The Cowboys (1-3) scored the game’s first six points and led 10-2. Wisconsin (2-1) struggled from 3-point range, while at the other end of the court, McNeese made a concerted effort to get the ball in the paint to Sha’markus Kennedy.
“I thought we did some good things,” McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said. “Obviously to be up for the majority of the half at a Big Ten school with the way we travel, my hats off to this team.”
Eventually, Wisconsin found offensive rhythm and worked its way into the game. Once the Badgers got within 10-8, it was a back-and-forth game for the rest of the half.
A key sequence came late in the half when, trailing by one, the Cowboys’ A.J. Lawson drove to the basket and threw a lob to Kennedy. But Lawson was called for an offensive foul, his third of the game. Right after that, Wisconsin went down the other end of the court and Brad Davison hit a mid-range jumper as the clock ran out on the first half to give the Badgers a 37-34 halftime lead. Kennedy was McNeese’s go-to guy in the first 20 minutes, scoring 18 points and grabbing three rebounds.
The Cowboys turned the ball over seven times compared to Wisconsin’s two.
Whatever Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told his team in the locker room at halftime, it worked, as the Badgers came out on fire to start the second half, hitting six of their first eight shots and three of their first four 3-pointers. After scoring 37 first-half points, Wisconsin had 38 second-half points with 7:11 points left in the game.
McNeese was solid in the second half, shooting 11 of 23 from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. But Wisconsin shot 60 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, with most of the misses coming late when the starters were pulled.
For the final few minutes of the game, both teams got backups in the game to get the starters some rest.
“They’re a Big Ten school, so they’re big and physical,” Schroyer said. “Made our catches harder, were really physical with Sha’markus in the second half. Just kind of beat us down and wore us down.”
McNeese finished with two players in double figures scoring, led by Kennedy’s 20 points. He also finished with five rebounds and three assists. Lawson finished with 10 points and three assists.
For Wisconsin, Davison led the way with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Aleem Ford scored a career-high 16 points, Brevin Pritzl had 13 and 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers, hampered by foul trouble, was limited to 10 points.