Scrimmage cut short by lightning

Thunderstorms brought an early end to McNeese State's second scrimmage of August camp on Saturday morning, but not before the Cowboys got in about 50 plays.

The running game rolled up 104 yards on 24 carries. Sulphur's J'Cobi Skinner led the way with 50 yards on nine carries with the No. 1 offense while Jonathan Williams added 32 yards on five carries when running with the No. 3 offense.

Darion Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown while Colby Richardson recorded a sack.

"We're looking for consistency, looking for production and looking for results," said first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "We still have spots that have to be filled. We're going to go back and look at the tape and continue to get better."

The offense scored one touchdown when quarterback Cody Orgeron connected with wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette on a 5-yard toss for the lone completion of four attempts.

The Cowboys also worked on the kicking and punting game with Bailey Raborn punting the ball four times for an average of 52 yards. His longest was a 60-yard bomb that took a friendly bounce and rolled out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

McNeese will return to the practice field this morning and will move to the afternoons beginning Monday with the start of classes.

