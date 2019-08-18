Scrimmage cut short by lightning

Cody Orgeron hands the ball off to Elijah Mack during the scrimmage as Coach Sterlin Gilbert looks on at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Darion Dunn returns an interception for a touchdown in the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Cody Orgeron passes down the field as the rain fell prior to a lightning delay during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
As the morning rain falls, Head Coach Sterlin Gilbert evaluates the team during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Jonathan Williams avoids the tackle attempt from a defender during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Cody Orgeron hands the ball off to Elijah Mack during the scrimmage as Coach Sterlin Gilbert looks on at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Darion Dunn returns an interception for a touchdown in the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Cody Orgeron passes down the field as the rain fell prior to a lightning delay during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
As the morning rain falls, Head Coach Sterlin Gilbert evaluates the team during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Jonathan Williams avoids the tackle attempt from a defender during the scrimmage at McNeese practice fields in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
Thunderstorms brought an early end to McNeese State's second scrimmage of August camp on Saturday morning, but not before the Cowboys got in about 50 plays.
The running game rolled up 104 yards on 24 carries. Sulphur's J'Cobi Skinner led the way with 50 yards on nine carries with the No. 1 offense while Jonathan Williams added 32 yards on five carries when running with the No. 3 offense.
Darion Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown while Colby Richardson recorded a sack.
"We're looking for consistency, looking for production and looking for results," said first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "We still have spots that have to be filled. We're going to go back and look at the tape and continue to get better."
The offense scored one touchdown when quarterback Cody Orgeron connected with wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette on a 5-yard toss for the lone completion of four attempts.
The Cowboys also worked on the kicking and punting game with Bailey Raborn punting the ball four times for an average of 52 yards. His longest was a 60-yard bomb that took a friendly bounce and rolled out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
McNeese will return to the practice field this morning and will move to the afternoons beginning Monday with the start of classes.
With just under three weeks to go until McNeese football kicks off its 2019 regular season at home against Southern on Aug. 31, the Cowboys still have a lot of work to do in order to lock down spots on both sides of the ball.