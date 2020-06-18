In a double post move on Wednesday afternoon, the McNeese State athletic department announced "organizational" changes to its athletic department, the major one being the promotion of men's basketball head coach Heath Schroyer to interim athletic director.
Schroyer replaces Tanner Stines as the interim AD. Stines served as interim AD since Jan. 27, when McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel relieved Bruce Hemphill as AD and designated him Special Adviser to the President for Athletics and Special Projects.
McNeese terminated its search for an AD on May 14.
According to a news release from the school, Burckel said the restructuring is designed to address the athletic department's immediate needs due to a number of factors, many of which were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes are effective today.
"We are moving to an organizational model that will leverage the abilities of the current senior leadership," Burckel said in the release. "Our spring sports did not have a full season. We must address the loss in revenue and provide all of our head coaches with the resources and assistance they need to be successful this year. Our current structure does not allow for the effective management and support for 16 sports."
Schroyer was tasked with departmental oversight while the title of senior associate athletic director was added to five other athletic department employees.
The sports medicine and strength and conditioning departments will report to Schroyer, who will also work with McNeese's vice president for university advancement on fundraising efforts for the athletic department. That would be Dr. Wade Rousse, who was hired on April 22, effective July 1.
During basketball season, Schroyer will focus on his duties as the head coach, which includes fundraising and donor relations.
"These are unprecedented times and this will be a team effort," Schroyer said in the news release. "I am committed to helping the university and I will put my full effort into this new role.
"I believe that the structure that Dr. Burckel has put in place will allow me to continue to focus on our men's basketball program and also help to advance the athletics department as a whole."
Schroyer was hired on March 15, 2018. He's coached two seasons at McNeese. On April 14, his three-year contract was extended through the 2022-23 season.
The five senior associate athletic directors will be in charge of their own administrative duties as well as assisting several athletic teams. Four of the five senior associate ADs were named — Stines, Bridget Martin, Matthew Bonnette and Kason Kimbrell — in McNeese's release, with a new one to be hired to oversee ticketing and game promotions as well as serving as the liaison to athletic corporate sponsorships.
"This model will allow the athletics director to focus more on leading the athletics department and external relations and it will give more assistance and support to all of the sports teams throughout the year and not just during their season," Burckel said.