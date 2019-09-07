Tonight will be Cowboys versus Cowboys.
“Geaux Pokes” versus “Go Pokes;” two fingers for the “Guns Up” sign versus one.
Make no mistake, the McNeese State football team will go into Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Boone Pickens Stadium as a heavy underdog.
Oklahoma State clearly expects to win. OSU head coach Mike Gundy matter-of-factly described what he thought was the gulf in class between the teams.
“It’s a big game for us because we need to continue to improve,” Gundy said. “And we know that, overall, our talent level should be better than McNeese. We know that. There’s no reason for me to get up here and say anything other. McNeese (has) a new coaching staff, they’re excited about their team, they won last week, they’re going to come in and play hard. They’re going to be all amped up.”
It seems like coaches and players on both sides are more focused on their team than anything said before the game.
Win or lose on the scoreboard, McNeese will leave Oklahoma with the athletic budget a little heftier. McNeese, a Football Championship Subdivision school, will receive more $400,000 for playing in the game against the Football Bowl Subdivision school.
Of course, the McNeese players and coaches aren’t thinking of the money. They want to go up there and pull off what would be an upset.
Results from earlier this decade against FBS opponents say an upset is not totally out of the question. In 2012, McNeese won 271-21 at Middle Tennessee State. In 2013, McNeese scored 40 straight points after falling behind 7-0 to defeat South Florida, 53-20, in what is one of the largest margins of victory for an FCS team over an FBS team. A year later, McNeese had Nebraska against the ropes, with the host Cornhuskers needing a last-minute touchdown to defeat the Cowboys 31-24.
First-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert will use a little bit of history to try and motivate his team. But, just like Gundy is with his Cowboys, Gilbert said he is focused on one team.
“This is going to be a constant through the season,” Gilbert said. “We go back and we’re going to focus on the McNeese Cowboys. Those things that we identify, we’ve got to go out and get correct.”
Once the game kicks off, McNeese will need a lot to go in its favor to beat Oklahoma State, which has the scholarship advantage, which also means OSU will have an advantage in depth.
One thing is for sure: when the game clock hits all zeroes, one set of Cowboys fans will leave Boone Pickens Stadium happy and the other set will not.