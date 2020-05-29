A back injury almost kept Patrick Richard from playing basketball in the 2019-20 season.
The former McNeese State men's basketball standout got hurt and thought about hanging up the sneakers and retiring. But he decided against that and signed with U-Banca Transilvania Cluj-Napoca of the Romania Liga Nationala, Richard's seventh foreign professional basketball team in as many seasons.
That decision paid off as Richard established himself as the Liga Nationala's best player last season, earning multiple honors, including All-Romanian League Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, Import Player of the Year, as well as being named to the All-Imports team and first-team All-Romanian League.
"It was a special feeling," Richard said of his season, which saw him average 17 points on 59 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in league play. "Especially coming out of this offseason, injured my back and kind of contemplating if I still wanted to play (and) rehabbing. All the teams that were trying to offer me, they were trying to either lowball me on the money end or they were using the back (injury) as an excuse to bring me in.
"(Cluj-Napoca) brought me in, they actually did a little presentation, they just showed how much they wanted me and how they were going to use me as a player. It was motivation from the offseason stuff, I was so locked in the whole season."
While Richard acknowledged how nice the individual accolades were, he said he was more concerned with helping his team win, and they did that in abundance during the 2019-20 season, going 15-3 in league play and 12-4 in the FIBA Europe Cup. Cluj-Napoca advanced to the quarterfinals in the FIBA Europe Cup, where it lost to Medi Bayreuth from Germany.
Richard said one of the most frustrating things for him was that he knew from the first time they met to start training camp, that the team would be good. But the team never got the chance to see if it could win the league title because the season was suspended and ultimately abandoned with six games remaining in the regular season.
Cluj-Napoca was one of the best teams in the league, winning the Liga Nationala midseason league cup, and had hoped to win its first finals championship since the 2016-17 season.
"Man, it was very devastating," Richard said of not being able to conclude the season. "A lot of athletes can attest to this, when you come into training camp, you can kind of tell whenever everybody is on one accord. You can tell a little bit that this is going to be a special team. I knew that from the first day I got off the plane.
"We were all focused, and the way the team recruited players, we got everybody to fit in perfectly. Everybody bought into their role, and everybody was focused from day one.
"I felt that it was going to be a special ending and it's disappointing that we didn't get to do it. But I always will feel that this is one of the more special teams I played for."
Richard said his team was in Germany for the FIBA Europe Cup quarterfinals when the panic about COVID-19 started increasing. Once the team flew back to Romania, the foreign players were told that if they didn't leave within a few days, they'd be stuck in the country for the duration of the lockdown.
Romania declared a state of emergency on March 16, and Richard, along with his family, was able to get back to the United States.
He said they stayed in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for about two months while the states had the stay-at-home orders in place.
Recently, Richard said he came to Louisiana to visit family in his hometown of Carencro. On top of not seeing his family for a while, he said that he wanted some home cooking.
To keep occupied at home, Richard said he's working out to stay in shape and hosting a podcast in which he shares his professional experiences and talks to other players and coaches in the basketball world.
Looking ahead to next season, Richard said he feels good and that the success of last season has pushed him to keep playing professional basketball. And for the first time since going overseas, he will be staying with the same squad.
Richard and Cluj-Napoca had a one-plus-one option and they agreed to exercise it for the 2020-21 season.
The world of European basketball can be fluid, with players leaving after a season or two in search of greener pastures. So while Richard said that Cluj-Napoca can replicate the success of last season, or at least come close, he said he's waiting to see what the team will look like.
"If we were able to keep a lot of those guys that we had, of course, for sure," he said. "But how the business goes in Europe, people don't know. Guys come and go each year. The teams that are mostly successful, they treat it like you're on a college team. Hopefully we can keep the guys, but if not, we'll just see."