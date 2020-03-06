spkm_0208_MSU_v_BallSt-2
McNeese State’s Haylee Brinlee rounds 2nd after hitting a home run against Ball State at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

After a successful start to the season, with a slight hiccup last weekend, the McNeese State softball team will start Southland Conference play this weekend trying to end a four-game losing streak by hosting Abilene Christian with a three-game series.

Game is at 6:30 p.m. today followed by a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This week was the first time the Cowgirls (15-7) did not have a midweek game, leaving plenty of time to practice, work on fundamentals, and prepare for ACU.

"This last week we knew was going to be taxing on us," Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau said. "Being away from home, I felt like it was it was something that was going to do us some good, us being on the road together.

"I feel us being home this week, it allows (us) to get back in the weight room normally. And then get a schedule where we can correct some things. We hadn't really practiced in almost two weeks because of the amount of games we've been playing."

The Cowgirls, who are 6-1 at home, hope to rebound from a 2-5 week with three losses to nationally ranked teams.

Up first in SLC play is an ACU (7-14) team that has had its moments, but for the most part has struggled with five consecutive losses, all of which were at the Oklahoma tournament. Prior to that, ACU had won four games in a row, all against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.

ACU has struggled with its pitching, putting up an earned run average of 5.14. Junior Samantha Bradley and sophomore Alivia Sinnott have been the Wildcats' top two pitchers, starting all 21 games and combining to pitch 1111⁄3 of 1291⁄3 innings.

Bradley has also been ACU's best hitter, leading all Wildcats with a .339 batting average, 20 hits and 12 runs batted in. As a team, ACU is batting .254, which could play into the hands of the McNeese pitching staff.

"I think they're going to be a well-coached team,"Landreneau said of ACU. "They play extremely hard. They're a tough team in the circle, and it looks like they like to play fast."

The Cowgirls are led by Caylon Brabham (.421, 2 HRs, 13 RBIs), Cori McCary (.349, 3 HRs, 7 RBIs), Haylee Brinlee (.283, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs) and Brenique Wright (.319, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs). Toni Perrin has a team-high four home runs.

In the circle, the Cowgirls use Alexsandra Flores (3-2, 2.08 ERA), Saleen Flores (5-3, 2.14) and Caroline Settle (4-0, 1.48).

McNeese has won the last five meetings, including a three-game sweep in Abilene, Texas, last season.

