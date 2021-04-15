A day after announcing six new additions to the McNeese State basketball team head coach John Aiken seems to have found his final piece to his puzzle.
Multiple national reports say South Carolina shooting guard T.J. Moss is headed to Lake Charles.
According to those reports Moss has verbally committed to play for the Cowboys next season but has yet to sign officially.
“We have not signed anybody since yesterday,” Aiken responded in a text.
He did say Wednesday that “we are in on a few people and feel we are close.”
Aiken added that he was hoping to finish his final signing with somebody who can shoot the basketball.
“We really want another guy who can fill it up from 3,” Aiken said. “I want a guy who is going to make shots.”
Moss, a 6-foot, 4-inch redshirt sophomore, might be the answer. He entered the now infamous transfer portal after three years with the Gamecocks, but due to COVID still has two years of eligibility left.
Moss played in 55 games for South Carolina, averaging just 3.3 points and a little over 15 minutes a contest. He did start the final five games this year for the Gamecocks, finishing that span with 24 points and 26 assists. Moss started eight games over his career, three as a true freshman.
Moss will likely be asked to help fill the 3-point shooting void left by the transfer of Dru Kruxhausen, who has signed to play his final year at Northern Colorado. Kruxhausen was the nation’s leader in most 3-point shots made over the last two seasons for the Cowboys.
Moss, a native of Memphis, averaged 4.3 points a game last year. He averaged 6.3 as a freshman back in the 2018-19 season, but played in only five games.
Over his three seasons at South Carolina Moss shot 29 percent (31-of-107) from beyond the arc with his best year being his first there when he finished at 33 percent.
When Moss signs he will give McNeese its full compliment of 13 scholarship players on the roster. Six of those are returning players with the other seven consisting of three freshmen from high school and four transfers, three from the portal and another by way of junior college.
If all works out, McNeese could put on the floor a pair of Power 5 transfers and two more from mid-majors. Those four would have 14 years of college basketball experience at the Division I level to fall back on.
Wednesday Aiken said he didn’t want recruit only the portal, but added that you have to use everything you can to build your program.
He called the three freshmen he inked the “best high school class we have signed in my four years here.”