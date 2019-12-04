Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) drives up for layup past Campbellsville's Anthony Ward during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) is fouled by Campbellsville's Anthony Ward during a shot during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) is fouled during his shot by Campbellsville's Tyron Duncan during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) goes up for a rebound against Campbellsville's Tyron Duncan during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) drives up against Campbellsville's Anthony Ward during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Trey Johnson (13) drives up for a layup Campbellsville's Antoine Darby during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Trey Johnson (13) drives up for a layup Campbellsville's Antoine Darby during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) is fouled during his shot by Campbellsville's Tyron Duncan during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) is fouled during his shot by Campbellsville's Tyron Duncan during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) goes u for a layup's against Campbellsville's Anthony Ward during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) gets whistled for a charge on Campbellsville's Tyron Duncan during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) shoots one of his 6 first half three pointers during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) shoots one of his 6 first half three pointers during their game at the McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State men's basketball head coach Heath Schroyer didn't sound like someone whose team handily beat an opponent by 46 points.
That's because, while the Cowboys did defeat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 107-61 on Tuesday night at the Health and Human Performance Complex, they started the game slowly and made just enough errors against a sub-Division I team to keep a coach far from satisfaction.
CU-Harrodsburg (0-2) definitely started the game the more hungry of the teams, taking a 6-2 lead. After 4 minutes, Schroyer grew frustrated with the starters and subbed all five out. The teams went back and forth trading the lead, with the Pioneers leading 21-16 with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.
"I didn't like our energy to be honest," Schroyer said of the mass substitution. "I just thought we came out real flat. In a way, it's a hard game. You go play Texas at Texas and have a chance to win, and then come back and play an inferior opponent. I wasn't happy with our approach, especially the first eight minutes. Our two point guards had way too many turnovers. But we found a way to put a couple segments together and obviously pull out a win. But it's about to get real here pretty quick."
Guard A.J. Lawson led the Cowboys (3-6) in scoring with a game-high 22 points, and Dru Kuxhausen had 21 points on 7 of 14 3-point shooting. Senior Roydell Brown finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds and four assists. Sha'markus Kennedy finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Cowboys eventually found a groove and built a comfortable lead against the NAIA school from Kentucky. A lot of it had to do with Kuxhausen, the Cowboys' 3-point marksman. The junior made all six of McNeese's 3-pointers in the first half, finishing with a team-high 18 points in the first quarter, the lone Cowboy in the first 20 minutes to record double-digit points.
McNeese took a 47-31 lead into halftime thanks to a strong end of the first half as it outscored CU-Harrodsburg 31-10 after falling behind by five.
In the second half, the Cowboys dominated from the start. CU-Harrodsburg, a team that doesn't have much in terms of height, relies heavily on the 3-pointer, and because the Pioneers struggled shooting from the perimeter, they weren't able to keep up and McNeese's depth, size, and talent wore them down.
The Cowboys also did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half, turning the ball over seven times after committing 10 turnovers in the first half, which led to 14 Pioneers points.
McNeese shot 58.3 percent (42 of 72) from the field and 40.7 percent (11 of- 27) from 3-point range. The Cowboys finished with 15 steals and outrebounded CU-Harrodsburg 46-28.
The McNeese women's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak and earned its first victory over a Division I team this season as a late Rayah Haynes three-point play helped give the Cowgirls a 72-69 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday afternoon at the H&HP Complex.