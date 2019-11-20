At its conclusion, the McNeese State football season could be looked at in a few ways. Whether the season was a success or failure will be up for debate.
But there is no question that some of the wide receivers have definitely benefitted from first-year coach Sterlin Gilbert's offense.
Junior receivers Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue have combined for 115 receptions, 1,639 yards, and 18 touchdowns.
That duo have set a standard for McNeese pass-catchers, becoming the first pair of Cowboys to pull down 50 receptions in one season. They also have nine touchdown receptions each, and if either grabs another touchdown in Saturday's regular-season finale at Lamar, they will join Terence Davis as the only players in Cowboys history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in a season.
Begue and Sutton's 1,639 combined receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions rank as the second-best duo in the Southland Conference, behind Houston Baptist's Ben Razlaff and Jerreth Sterns (1,737 yds., 19 TDs).
In last week's loss at Nicholls State, Sutton became the program's single-season receptions leader with 65. Against Lamar, the New Orleans native needs 83 yards to become the second McNeese player to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
If Sutton can accumulate 192 receiving yards, he will break Davis' single-season McNeese record (1,108). To get into second place on that list, Sutton needs 33 yards.
But Sutton said, while the records would be nice, he wants to get the win to end the season on a good note and send the seniors out with a victory over their rivals.
"If it happens, it happens," Sutton said of the records he could break. "I'm not going into the game thinking to get 192 yards. I just want to come out with the win and give these seniors a good opportunity to go with a win and happy."
If Sutton and Begue were to break records and catch touchdowns, it won't be because Lamar made it easy. The Cardinals rank third in the SLC in passing defense (259.5 ypg).
What does lean in McNeese's favor is that the Cardinals pass defense has struggled in conference play, allowing almost 30 yards more per game (285.6 ypg). And Lamar has the worst pass efficiency defense against SLC opponents (157.1).
Overall, Lamar's defense has struggled in the midst of the team's four-game losing streak. During the slide, Lamar (4-7, 2-6 SLC) has given up an average of 36.2 points per game.
But Sutton said he expects to see the Cardinals' best on Saturday.
"They're a good team," Sutton said. "A lot of Cover 4, a lot of Cover 1. We've just got to win or matchups and continue to fight."
If quarterback Cody Orgeron can do what he's done most of the season for the Cowboys (6-5, 4-4), which is get the ball to Sutton and Begue, he has a good chance of moving up some single-season rankings as well.
The junior needs 122 passing yards to jump into fourth place on the McNeese single-season rankings. With one more touchdown pass, Orgeron will be all alone in third place on the single-season list in that category. If he passes for four scores against Lamar, he will tie McNeese great Kerry Joseph for second-most in one season.