There are games that can be important and at the same time not that important at all.
Tonight’s McNeese State showdown against the Alcorn State Braves in Cowboy Stadium might be the perfect example of that type of game.
For the Cowboys (1-1), the game is important because they’re coming off a blowout loss at Oklahoma State and are looking to rebound against a quality Football Championship Subdivision opponent. A win would give McNeese a quality victory for its résumé in the event an at-large playoff berth is on the line.
In Alcorn’s case, it was competitive for about three quarters before losing to Football Bowl Subdivision Southern Mississippi in Week 1. And last week, the Braves (1-1) handily defeated Division III Mississippi College in a game that turned out about exactly like it should have. This is the Braves’ first and only nonconference game against an FCS opponent this season. They play Savannah State which used to be FCS but dropped to Division II, later in the season.
The game is ultimately meaningless for both squads because they have their conference title destinies in their own control. More so for Alcorn, which can’t participate in the FCS playoffs as a member of the SWAC, the result of Saturday’s game isn’t vital to its season outcome other than giving the often-maligned conference a quality nonconference victory.
Make no mistake, however, this is a game that both teams want to win. Nationally it’s one of the biggest FCS games of the weekend.
“Of course this is a big matchup for us,” Alcorn head coach Fred McNair said. “Pretty much even, I think, talent-wise. In FCS, we all recruit the same players. So we have a chance. We just have to make sure that we do everything in our power as coaches to get the team prepared to play the way they should.”
On the field, McNeese will try to take advantage of an Alcorn special teams that looked leaky against Southern Miss, allowing an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s first play, and then allowing an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys haven’t done much returning punts, with three returns for 5 yards. Kick returns have averaged 20.3 yards per return.
Both teams will also look to get their offenses going. While Alcorn ran for 324 yards against Mississippi College, a non-scholarship Division III team.
McNeese has had productive offensive stretches but nothing that has been sustained through a full game or even a half.
First-year Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert said he believes this will be a solid test for his team as they head into Southland Conference play next week.
“They’re the returning SWAC champions,” Gilbert said of the Braves. “They beat Southern twice last year. It gave us a good look of where those guys are at. Personnel-standpoint, their quarterback (Noah Johnson) is a really dynamic player, a dual-threat guy, does a great job running that offense. They’ve had success.”
McNeese will look to keep its perfect record against SWAC opponents. The Cowboys are 13-0 all-time against the SWAC, including 3-0 against Alcorn.