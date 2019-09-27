Justin Pratt wanted to play football at Sam Houston State.
But the Spring, Texas, native and Klein Collins High graduate — a school located about 50 miles south of Sam Houston State — never heard from the Bearkats during his recruitment.
Because of that, he always carried that proverbial chip on his shoulder, and was able to take it out on SHSU his freshman year. McNeese State lost a high-scoring 56-43 affair to the then-No. 1-ranked Bearkats, but Pratt ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He and former Cowboys running back Ryan Ross combined for 233 yards rushing on 26 carries in the game.
"The biggest memory was just me and Ryan Ross was having a great time," Pratt said of that game. "We had a whole bunch of big runs. Sam Houston is where I originally wanted to go, but they didn't want me, so I kind of had a chip on my shoulder going into that game."
Saturday's matchup between McNeese (2-2, 0-1 SLC) and SHSU (2-2, 1-0) is the first time the teams have met since that Nov. 5, 2016 game. Pratt and the rest of the Cowboys hope they can put up numbers similar to that night in Huntsville, Texas.
But with Ross no longer playing for McNeese, the most likely duo to get carries on Saturday will be Pratt and South Florida transfer Elijah Mack. In last week's 17-10 loss to Abilene Christian, Pratt and Mack combined for 181 yards on 31 carries.
"For me, it was really nice to see Elijah run," Pratt said. "I know he's been waiting on that ever since he got here. I watch him every day, he works super-duper hard, harder than pretty much anybody else I've seen on this team. And just to see him have a great game like that, that was really great to see. When he came out of the game, I'm like, well, I've got to step my game up and I ran as hard as I could."
This week will pose a different challenge as McNeese will take on a SHSU defense that is statistically the best in the Southland Conference and among the best in all of the Football Championship Subdivision. The Bearkats lead the conference in scoring defense (18 points per game allowed), rushing defense (91.8 yards per game), total defense (321.3 ypg), and pass efficiency defense (95.4 rating).
In last week's win over Incarnate Word, SHSU held the Cardinals to six points — scored late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach — and 412 yards of total offense. The Bearkats also forced three UIW turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble) and collected four sacks.
Six of the Bearkats' 11 defensive starters, including both starting safeties, are Football Bowl Subdivision transfers, with K.J. Gray coming from Rutgers and Will Lockett from UCLA.
Mack said the biggest keys to being successful against a stout SHSU defense will be to focus on themselves.
"Shoot, just don't beat ourselves," Mack said. "Just keep getting better day by day."
Mack said he is also excited to see McNeese's rushing offense go up against SHSU's run defense.
"Last game was very humbling because we definitely felt like we had the skill," Mack said. "But we just got to bring it together and be more disciplined and detailed in our assignments. We're very excited to see how much better we got from last week."