Lawayne Ross (copy)
Tight end Lawayne Ross is no longer on the McNeese football roster, sources confirmed on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. 

Add tight end to the list of positions that are light on experience for the McNeese football team as they start training camp for the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that tight end Lawayne Ross was no longer on the Cowboy football team by a source within the McNeese athletic department. His name is not on the 2019 Cowboy roster and he was not mentioned on the McNeese athletic site’s position preview of the tight ends.

Ross went into the 2018 season with high expectations after logging 42 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017. But last season was a dud for the entire offense, and Ross suffered along with that, only recording 11 receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

During spring practice, Ross got a fair amount of reps and seemed on his way to starting at tight end this season for McNeese, or at the very least getting a lot of playing time. With Ross gone and former Cowboy Austin Nelson choosing not to play football anymore because of injuries, McNeese’s tight ends on the roster have caught a combined 15 passes in college, five of which came last season. Senior Louis Conerly, juniors Jacob Logan and Dontay Hargrove, redshirt freshman Dominic Prudhomme as well as true freshman Kevin Brown will battle during training camp to determine playing time at tight end once the regular season starts on Aug. 31 against Southern.

No reason was given for Ross leaving the team other than him quitting as of right now.

