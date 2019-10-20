McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Cyron Sutton (1) carries the ball past Houston Baptist Huskies safety Colton Manning (8) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) takes the snap during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys running back Elijah Mack (4) carries the ball during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Trevor Begue (83) gets the pass interference call from Houston Baptist Huskies #16 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) passes during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) gets the personal foul from Houston Baptist Huskies #27 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) gets the personal foul from Houston Baptist Huskies #27 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Trevor Begue (83) makes the reception past Houston Baptist Huskies linebacker Cole Averette (33) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Trevor Begue (83) makes the TD reception past Houston Baptist Huskies #2 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Trevor Begue (83) makes the TD reception past Houston Baptist Huskies #2 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Darion Dunn (1) makes the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies wide receiver Ben Ratzlaff (22) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Andrew Hyacinth (48) and McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) make the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies wide receiver Trevor Larkin (86) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive lineman Camron Peterson (97) makes the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies running back Ean Beek (2) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Draysean Hudson (14) gets past the reach of Houston Baptist Huskies #16 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Draysean Hudson (14) gets past the reach of Houston Baptist Huskies #16 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Andrew Hyacinth (48) makes the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies safety Colton Manning (8) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys #2 breaks up a pass intended for Houston Baptist Huskies wide receiver Jaylon Johnson (12) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) makes the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies wide receiver Trevor Larkin (86) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Trevor Begue (83) makes the reception past Houston Baptist Huskies #2 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys running back D'Andre Hicks (22) carries the ball after a reception during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) forces the fumble by Houston Baptist Huskies QB #4 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys punter Bailey Raborn (38) kicks the PAT during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Kody Fulp (11) attempts to make the INT during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Kody Fulp (11) attempts to make the INT during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive lineman Damien DeGruy (8) and McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Kordell Williams (23) make the stop on Houston Baptist Huskies running back LaDarius Dickens (20) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Houston Baptist Huskies running back Coleman Robinson (3) makes the diving reception past McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Houston Baptist Huskies wide receiver Jaylon Johnson (12) makes the diving TD reception past McNeese State Cowboys #6 during their Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
It was a happy homecoming for McNeese State football.
The Cowboys amassed a season-high in points and yards and their defense held Houston Baptist under its season averages in those categories as McNeese led the entire game en route to beating the Huskies 42-27 on Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron continued his stellar play of late, racking up 383 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Trevor Begue each went for over 100 yards receiving, the first time two McNeese (4-4, 2-3 SLC) players did that in the same game since 2016. And the Cowboys defense held a potent HBU passing attack to its second-fewest points this season and the fewest the Huskies have scored in a second half all year.
"Extremely proud of our effort," first-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said, "and extremely proud of our physicality. Extremely proud of our intensity that we played with. And that's something that we can continue to build on as we go forward."
McNeese, which had a new starting left tackle in Nick Holiday since Jamarus Bolding was out on Saturday, was the recipient of good fortune to start the game.
On the Cowboys' first drive, Orgeron threw an interception, but the play was wiped away due to a roughing-the-passer penalty. The Cowboys took advantage and drove down the field, finishing it off with a 1-yard Elijah Mack touchdown to open up the scoring and a 7-0 McNeese lead.
After forcing HBU (4-4, 1-3) to punt on its next possession, Orgeron and the offense again drove down the field and scored. This time, Orgeron lofted a pass to Begue in one-on-one coverage, and the junior receiver came down with the 31-yard touchdown reception to put McNeese up 14-0.
HBU responded on the next drive by marching down the field in less than 3 minutes and having quarterback Bailey Zappe find wide receiver Trevor Larkin for a 5-yard touchdown pass to help cut McNeese's lead to 14-7.
The Cowboys took a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter when Orgeron found receiver Cyron Sutton on a short pass and the New Orleans native shook loose of a few Huskies defenders and was off to the races for a 69-yard touchdown reception.
After HBU responded with a touchdown — a 15-yard pass from Zappe to running back Ean Week — and the Huskies forced a McNeese punt, it seemed as if HBU had the momentum and might tie the score. But Jovon Burriss quickly snatched the game back in McNeese's favor, stripping Zappe and forcing a fumble, recovering it, and returning it 11 yards for a touchdown that put McNeese up 28-14.
"That's huge," Gilbert said. "I mean, that's against any team, but that was huge tonight. That was a pivotal play by (Burriss), pivotal play by our defense to create that."
With an offense like HBU's, it made sense that it wouldn't go away quietly. The Huskies scored on the brink of halftime when Zappe hit Jaylon Johnson for his third touchdown pass of the day, this one from 13 yards out.
McNeese went into halftime with a 28-20 lead.
Coming out of the locker room, McNeese's held strong and forced the Huskies to punt.
The teams exchanged interceptions in the third quarter with Orgeron throwing an one and five plays later Zappe was intercepted by Cory McCoy.
By the end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth, McNeese asserted its running game, putting in senior running back Justin Pratt and grinding out possessions. Pratt scored on a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put McNeese up by two touchdowns at 35-20. He finished with 100 yards on 11 carries and a score.
"It was awesome, I couldn't be more happy for Justin," Orgeron said of Pratt. "Great guy, real quiet, likes to keep to himself, but gets his work done. I knew every time he comes in, there's a chance a big play is going to happen."
In the fourth quarter, McNeese held the ball for more than 11 minutes, helping kill any chance of an HBU comeback.
The Cowboys put the game out of reach when Orgeron kept the ball on a read option and outraced every Huskies defender for a 69-yard touchdown run to make the score 42-20.
HBU scored a late touchdown to cut the lead to 42-27, but McNeese's Louis Conerly recovered the ensuing onside kick to put the game on ice.
"Going into the game, coaches just challenged us to play our best ball," said Cowboys defensive end Cody Roscoe, who finished with a sack and six pass break-ups. "It's only been a couple games where we've played all four quarters, so he was really challenging us to go out and attack and just play the best football we can play. We all just wanted to come out and play the best we can."